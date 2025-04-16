'White Lotus' star gives public shoutout to 'SNL' cast member who mocked her appearance

"White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood gave a public shutout to "Saturday Night Live" cast member Sarah Sherman, days after the comedian poked fun at her appearance on the late-night sketch show.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm," Wood, 31, captioned a photo on her Instagram story, which featured a spring-themed bouquet.

During the "SNL" episode over the weekend, the cast took aim at the Trump administration with a parody sketch titled, "The White POTUS."

Jon Hamm portrayed Robert Kennedy, Jr., but he appeared to be dressed like Walton Goggins' character Ric in this skit. He said, "I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?"

Sherman, who portrayed Wood's character, Chelsea, sported a brunette wig and oversized teeth for her impression and responded, "Fluoride? What's that?"

The skit prompted a response from Wood, who said she felt the spoof was "mean."

"But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote before adding, "Felt righteous might delete later X."

"So to conclude today's rant: @hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone, @nbcsnl - mean," she added.

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

On Sunday, Wood told her Instagram followers that the show had apologized for the mishap.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes clips from Mike White's series.

However, fans were led to believe the spoof was still bothering her as she was photographed crying in London on Monday.

Though Wood later clarified she was upset about something "unrelated."

"Thank you so much," she wrote in a post to her Instagram story, where she shared a message from TV presenter Ashley James applauding her for speaking out against "Saturday Night Live." "Just to say, I actually wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about. Something completely unrelated."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Janelle Ash contributed to this post.