Fox News AI Newsletter: Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US for first time

- Smarter dairy farms where robots milk the cows

- 4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride

MADE IN AMERICA: Nvidia on Monday announced plans to manufacture its artificial intelligence supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

ROBOT MILKS COWS: These robots aren’t just doing the heavy lifting; they’re creating a stress-free, comfortable environment for the cows while keeping things efficient and sustainable.

RIDEABLE 4-LEGGED ROOT: Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced something that feels straight out of a video game: CORLEO, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot prototype designed to be ridden by humans.

JOB-KILLER ROBOT: This semi-humanoid robot combines advanced manipulation capabilities with intelligent delivery features , making it a significant innovation in the service robotics sector. Unlike traditional robots, the FlashBot Arm is designed to interact with its environment in a more human-like way.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.