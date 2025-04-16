Fox News AI Newsletter: Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US for first time
- Smarter dairy farms where robots milk the cows
- 4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride
MADE IN AMERICA: Nvidia on Monday announced plans to manufacture its artificial intelligence supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.
ROBOT MILKS COWS: These robots aren’t just doing the heavy lifting; they’re creating a stress-free, comfortable environment for the cows while keeping things efficient and sustainable.
RIDEABLE 4-LEGGED ROOT: Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced something that feels straight out of a video game: CORLEO, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot prototype designed to be ridden by humans.
JOB-KILLER ROBOT: This semi-humanoid robot combines advanced manipulation capabilities with intelligent delivery features, making it a significant innovation in the service robotics sector. Unlike traditional robots, the FlashBot Arm is designed to interact with its environment in a more human-like way.
