Fox News AI Newsletter: Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
'CyberGuy': Smarter dairy farms where robots milk the cows Video

'CyberGuy': Smarter dairy farms where robots milk the cows

Tech expert Kurt Knutsson discusses how robots can milk, feed and clean cows on dairy farms, boosting efficiency and comfort.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US for first time

- Smarter dairy farms where robots milk the cows

- 4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride

Huang holding up a circuit board while giving a talk.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp., gives a talk in Taipei, Taiwan. (Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MADE IN AMERICA: Nvidia on Monday announced plans to manufacture its artificial intelligence supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

ROBOT MILKS COWS: These robots aren’t just doing the heavy lifting; they’re creating a stress-free, comfortable environment for the cows while keeping things efficient and sustainable.

4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride

Hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot concept (Kawasaki Heavy Industries) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

RIDEABLE 4-LEGGED ROOT: Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced something that feels straight out of a video game: CORLEO, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot prototype designed to be ridden by humans.

JOB-KILLER ROBOT: This semi-humanoid robot combines advanced manipulation capabilities with intelligent delivery features, making it a significant innovation in the service robotics sector. Unlike traditional robots, the FlashBot Arm is designed to interact with its environment in a more human-like way.

robot doing jobs 6

FlashBot Arm in a hotel  (Pudu Robotics)

