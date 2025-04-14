Amazon Haul: 10 spring favorites for less than $15

Amazon's new affordable shopping experience, Amazon Haul, is your chance to score big savings on everyday purchases. Items on Haul start at just $2.99 and can sell out fast. If you spend $25 or more, you qualify for free shipping. When you spend at least $50, you get 5% off, and when you spend at least $75, you get 10% off your whole order.

Amazon’s spring faves on Haul include must-have items, all under $15. From women’s clothing to golf training items, gardening products and other home finds, save big on some of Amazon’s popular spring deals.

Pair comfort with style when you get one of these slit split-side floral boho skirts. The lightweight fabric and split side design make for a beautiful, ultra-comfortable fit. The skirt comes in three different colors: black, pink or blue, all with a gorgeous floral pattern.

THESE 8 TRENDING OUTFITS ARE PERFECT FOR YOUR SPRING WARDROBE

Golf season is in full swing, and if you’re eager to improve your game this year, pick up a golf swing training aid. It’s a simple band that wraps around your arms and corrects your swing. It’s designed to keep your arms together and your posture correct, giving you the perfect swing every time.

GET EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE GOLF COURSE FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP

For just $7.99, you can get a two-piece printed pajama set that’ll keep you cool during warm summer nights. The blue floral pattern is subtle but beautiful, matching perfectly with the spring and summer seasons.

This six-piece set of flower hair clips is an ideal accessory for spring and summer. You can choose from a neutral-colored set, a pink and blue set, a green and pink set or a brown set. The claw clips are easy to style with any outfit.

Whether you’re going shopping or just out for the day, this floral canvas tote bag is a great companion. It’s a 12 oz. bag with a large pocket and a smaller zipping pocket on the inside. If you prefer something other than flowers, you can get other designs, including books and multiple different butterfly options.

Does your spring and summer look consist mostly of leggings? Then add these floral yoga pants to your collection. The high waist fit makes them extra comfy, and they’re made partially from spandex, so they’ll move with your body if you’re doing yoga or if you’re just relaxing at home.

10 YOGA ACCESSORIES TO HELP IMPROVE YOUR FLEXIBILITY

Now's the time to start the seeds you plan to plant in your garden this year. A 10-pack seed starter tray should give you plenty of room for all your plants. The biodegradable trays can be broken up and planted directly in the ground.

Give your plants a place to hang with this set of two macrame plant hangers. You can easily hang them around curtain rods or hooks and set your plant pots in the holder. These hangers are ideal for indoor and outdoor use, although they work best when kept away from inclement weather.

Keep your gardening tools well organized with a large canvas gardening tool storage bag. The large inner pocket can hold bags of soil, gloves and other planting equipment. The smaller pockets lining the outside of the bags can hold all your gardening tools like trimmers, trowels and small rakes.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Add a farmhouse vibe to your dining table with the boho cream and burlap table runner. The cream and brown pair beautifully together to create a braided runner that’s light and airy, perfect for summer meals. The tassels on either end of the runner only add to the farmhouse look.