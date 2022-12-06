American-made products you can shop for this holiday season for loved ones

While you're going through your Christmas shopping list this year and checking it twice, consider looking into some companies with products made in the U.S. to purchase for loved ones.

Buying an American-made product is not only a purchase you can feel good about, you will likely find unique items you can't get anywhere else.

Plus, you may find it interesting to read the stories of how a small business got started and how the product you're purchasing was made.

Discover a few of the many companies you can shop with this holiday season for products made in America.

For the chef in the house, check out 360 Cookware, a business based in Wisconsin.

The company is renowned for its high-quality, American-made stainless steel cookware. The brand is distinguished by its commitment to producing cookware that is not only durable but also health-conscious and environmentally friendly.

Founders Beth and Brian Hurley joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" in 2022 to discuss why their products make a great purchase.

"It’s the last pan you’ll ever buy," said Brian Hurley.

The 360 Cookware multi-ply products boast three layers – stainless exterior, aluminum core for optimal heat and no coatings. The bakeware's non-stick feature ensures flawless holiday treats.

"Bakeware is amazing. The cookies always come out nice and perfect," said Beth Hurley.

And 360 Cookware emphasizes sustainability and environmental consciousness by manufacturing its products in the United States using eco-friendly methods. Their focus on creating durable, long-lasting cookware aligns with the goal of reducing waste and promoting a healthier cooking experience for consumers.

The company offers cookware, including saucepans and fry pans, and bakeware like pie pans and cookie sheets. You can also purchase cutting boards, cooking utensils, flatware and more.

The Chill-N-Reel can cooler makes the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys long days out on the water fishing with a cold drink in hand.

This product was created by a firefighter from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The can cooler keeps drinks cold, while also serving as a fishing pole to create the perfect device for multitasking.

This idea came to be when Jacob Rutledge attached a line to the bottom of his koozie to catch fish during a Florida vacation, according to the Chill-N-Reel website.

This concept turned into a more practical product that has been featured on "Shark Tank."

Meet Bob Baran, the brains behind Chew Max, a family-owned Michigan-based business founded in 2011 that specializes in all-natural pet treats.

Bob's enthusiasm for crafting top-notch treats for furry pals radiated on "Fox and Friends" in 2022.

His products, tailored for dogs and cats, come in an array of natural flavors and options.

Each bone undergoes a precise baking process, ensuring top-notch quality while maintaining a competitive price point.

The father-son duo of Shane and Justis Henderson founded Metal Art of Wisconsin.

The company produces patriotic pieces, such as steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags.

The company was spotlighted at the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards for creating its prestigious awards.

The father-son duo's craftmanship returned for the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Metal Art of Wisconsin represents a line of patriotic metal and wood artwork crafted in America, garnering immense popularity across various social media platforms.

Renowned for its sizable presence, particularly on Instagram, it proudly holds the title of having the most extensive "metal art" Instagram following globally.

Discover the beauty of these American flags, available in various sizes to suit your space and style.

For the aficionado of exquisite leather goods, whether it's finely crafted belts, elegant purses or timeless billfolds, the Buffalo Billfold Company is a gem.

Established in the heart of America, in Worthington, Minnesota, this brand has been crafting exquisite leather products since 1972. Every wallet, bag and accessory is meticulously handmade by skilled artisans, using premium American-sourced materials.

The company's commitment to being "Made in America" isn't just a label; it's a testament to preserving traditional craftsmanship and supporting local economies.

The Buffalo Billfold Company's products not only embody durability and timeless design but also symbolize a dedication to sustaining the rich legacy of American manufacturing.

Spice up the stocking of any heat enthusiast with the fiery flavor of Tabasco. It's the ideal small but mighty gift that packs a punch for anyone who savors a bit of zing in food.

Tabasco has its spicy roots firmly planted in American soil. Born in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana, this sauce isn't just a condiment; it's a flavorful slice of American history.

That pepper mash, the heart and soul of Tabasco, is crafted right there on Avery Island, keeping its rich Louisiana heritage alive in every drop.

It's a taste of home, a taste of tradition, bottled with care and pride, sharing a spicy bit of America with the world.

At Bella Notte Linens, luxurious bedding is produced in the heart of Northern California. Each sheet, duvet and pillowcase is handcrafted right there in their California studio.

The group blends the finest European textiles with a touch of that West Coast flair, making bedtime feel like a luxurious getaway.

It's not just about sheets; it's about creating a haven where every night feels special, wrapped in the embrace of American-made comfort and style.

Nestled in a quaint corner of Main Street, Clover Gift Shop is a treasure trove that celebrates the heart and soul of American-made goods. From handcrafted ceramics to locally sourced artisanal treats, each item tells a story of local talent and pride.

With shelves adorned by carefully curated pieces from across the country, Clover Gift Shop embodies the spirit of community and creativity.

It's more than a shop; it's a haven for shoppers to discover the beauty and uniqueness of American craftsmanship, supporting local artisans while embracing a piece of authentic Americana with every purchase.

The Saddlemen company epitomizes the spirit of American rugged durability.

Based in California, this brand crafts high-quality, custom-fit seat covers and automotive accessories that embody the essence of American-made excellence.

From the design stage to manufacturing, every step reflects a dedication to precision.

Their products, proudly made in America, not only enhance the aesthetics of vehicles but also stand as a testament to the brand's dedication to providing durable, reliable and stylish automotive accessories deeply rooted in American manufacturing values.

Whether it's for a passionate coffee connoisseur or a friend who adores a flavorful brew, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stands as the ultimate gift choice.

Originating in Kona, Hawaii, in 1989, this brand embodies the spirit of American entrepreneurship. Its dedication to crafting exceptional coffee using 100% Kona beans resonates with the brand's commitment to quality and authenticity.

With a franchise model that extends across the nation, the company proudly represents an American-made brand that not only delivers premium coffee but also captures the vibrant essence of Hawaii's coffee traditions, bringing a taste of the islands to every cup served on American soil.