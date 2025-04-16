Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Illegal Immigrants

ICE partnership will build 'public trust,' vice mayor of town with large Venezuelan community says

Doral will vote Wednesday on whether to ink a 287(g) agreement with ICE

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: The vice mayor of a Florida town that is home to one of the country’s largest population of Venezuelan migrants is supporting a deal that will allow the city’s law enforcement to cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

"I support this agreement because I believe it is essential to strengthening our Police Department’s ability to carry out their duties effectively and responsibly," Doral, Florida, Vice Mayor Maureen Porras told Fox News Digital. "By moving forward with this, we are ensuring that the City of Doral remains in full compliance with both state and federal mandates—an important step in maintaining public trust and upholding the rule of law."

The comments come as Doral, a key Florida hub for Venezuelan immigrants, is set to vote on a potential agreement with ICE on Wednesday that would allow the city’s law enforcement to carry out some immigration-enforcement operations.

FLORIDA’S LARGEST VENEZUELAN STRONGHOLD POISED TO JOIN FORCES WITH ICE: REPORT

Doral vice mayor, left; Venezuelan demonstration, right

Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras told Fox News Digital that she will support the city's potential agreement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs. (Getty Images)

Members of the City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to ink a 287(g) program deal with ICE, which would allow Doral police officers to assist ICE with detentions, questioning and processing individuals suspected of breaking federal immigration laws.

Doral would become one of the latest local law enforcement agencies to join President Donald Trump’s push to ramp up deportation efforts, with 287(g) agreements with ICE seeing more widespread use across the country since the new president took office in January.

That effort was given a boost by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has encouraged local cooperation with federal immigration authorities through a law that requires the local agencies in charge of jails to be enrolled in 287(g) programs.

However, Doral’s involvement in the program could be seen as a seemingly surprising turn, with the city being home to one of the largest proportions of Venezuelan immigrants in the United States, leading to concerns about the program from many in the local population.

ICE agent seen from behind

The 287(g) agreements with ICE have become more common across the country. (John Moore/Getty Images)

BLUE STATE SHERIFFS COMBINE FORCES TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST SANCTUARY LAWS

Doral Councilwoman Digna Cabral acknowledged those concerns, telling Fox News Digital that she hopes Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez will provide further explanation on the details of the program during Wednesday’s proceedings, noting that immigration enforcement is "a sensitive topic" for many in the community.

"I believe it is important to approach this matter with care, clarity, and full transparency," Cabral told Fox News Digital. "At this stage, I have not taken a final position, and I will await the full presentation and discussion at the Council meeting before making any further statements."

Porras acknowledged those concerns as well, but argued that the agreement "is not designed to discriminate against anyone" and that she will not "support its use for that purpose."

woman holding Venezuelan flag

Doral, Florida is home to one of the largest populations of Venezuelan immigrants. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"As an experienced immigration attorney with many years of helping families in South Florida, I understand the serious consequences of discriminatory practices and remain fully committed to ensuring that our laws are applied fairly and justly," Porras told Fox News Digital. "I will make sure that our law-abiding residents are not negatively affected. My focus is on promoting public safety, protecting civil rights, and ensuring that everyone in our community feels safe and respected."

