'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin's wife pleads guilty to conspiracy to murder charge

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, has accepted a plea deal for conspiring to murder her husband.

According to Clark County District Court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria, 32, entered the guilty plea on April 12 and filed documents on April 14.

Victoria has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She will face a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, April 22.

Additionally, Victoria faces a possible $5,000 fine.

The plea deal comes over a month after Victoria was arrested March 6 on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to murder her husband.

Victoria allegedly fell "in love" with a convicted murderer who massacred his entire family over five years ago.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria first discovered the alleged hitman, Grant Amato, through a true-crime documentary that aired in April 2024.

The documentary, "Ctrl+Alt+Desire," detailed Amato's unhealthy obsession with an on-cam model, his theft of $200,000 from his family and the brutal murders of his mom, dad and brother.

One month after the documentary aired, Victoria sparked a "pen pal" relationship with Amato, a former nurse who was being held in a Florida prison.

According to the arrest report, Victoria told Amato she and Aaron were going through problems in their marriage.

"She further described being lonely and began connecting with Amato," the report states.

The pair communicated mostly through text messages, with one from Victoria reading, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Through the "Find My" app, Victoria was able to tell Amato of Aaron's exact location. Amato relayed this information to a third party who would "take care of the situation."

At the time, Aaron was on location filming for his hit TV show.

"He's asleep right now in the hotel room," Amato allegedly wrote to the unnamed individual. "I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

The murder-for-hire plot was uncovered after Florida corrections officers confiscated Amato's phone. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were notified and moved forward with Victoria's arrest.

When arrested, Victoria initially denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead.

"She described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation, but she no longer felt that way," the report stated. "She also stated she did not remember sending those particular messages. Victoria expressed her feeling of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato, which she described as fantasy and daydreams."

Weeks after her arrest, Aaron sued his estranged wife for assault, false imprisonment and negligence along with other claims, according to a report by Us Weekly, which obtained the amended divorce filing at the time.

Aaron is seeking more than $10,000 in punitive and exemplary damages, alleging his estranged wife was "negligent in her marital actions."

"Victoria's conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Aaron]," the court documents stated. "[He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct."

Aaron also accused Victoria of assault and false imprisonment, though specific details were not provided, according to the outlet.

However, the documents claimed Victoria made Aaron "feel apprehension of harmful or offensive behavior" and alleged she aimed to "confine [him] within boundaries" established by her.

"[Victoria’s] act directly… resulted in such a confinement," the documents alleged. "[Aaron] was conscious of the confinement or was harmed by it."

The amended filing included a request that the court grant Aaron's petition for divorce since Victoria allegedly committed a "concert of action," which the documents specified as acting "with another… to commit a tort while acting in concert or pursuant to a common design."

