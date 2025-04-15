Wink Martindale, iconic game show host, dead at 91

Legendary game show host Wink Martindale has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 91.

Martindale, who was surrounded by family, including his wife Sandra, at the time of his death, had a 74-year career in Hollywood, hosting a number of game shows such as "Tic-Tac-Dough," "High Rollers" and "Gambit." Martindale was also a close friend of Elvis Presley.

In 2019, Martindale told Fox News Digital that he "met Elvis Presley on a hot July night in 1954."

The thing that surprised him most about Presley was that he was a giver.

"Very few people knew that he gave away literally millions and millions of dollars to charitable organizations not only in this country but all over the world," Martindale said.

"He was a great giver. If he was your friend, he was your friend until the day you died. I mean he would always be your friend and do anything for you that you needed him to do. He was that kind of a person," Martindale said at the time.

Martindale's wife of 49 years, Sandra, dated Presley on and off, right before he married Priscilla in 1967.

Sandra, who married Wink in 1975, credited Presley for her marriage to the game show host.

"Elvis is responsible for me marrying Wink," she said in a 2015 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"When [Martindale] said he was from Tennessee, I said, ‘He must be a nice guy,’ because I loved the state, I loved all the guys, I loved everything in the state of Tennessee because Elvis was such a wonderful part of my life."

Back in 2014, Martindale spoke to ABC News about the meaning behind his interesting name.

"When I was a kid in Jackson, Tennessee, one of my playmates, Jimmy McCord, couldn’t say ‘Winston,’ which is my given name. He had a speech impediment, and it came out sounding like ‘Winky.' So Winston turned into Winky, and then I got into the business and Wink it was! It served me well," he said at the time.