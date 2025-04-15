Fox News Digital leads all major news brands in key metrics during jam-packed first quarter of 2025

Fox News Digital finished the first quarter of 2025 as the No. 1 news brand in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views while having its best quarter of all time among multiplatform unique visitors.

The dominant quarter featured Fox News Digital reaching 13.2 billion multiplatform minutes for a 35% increase from the first quarter of 2024 to finish atop the category for the 16th consecutive quarter. When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital reached 6.3 billion to increase by 30% compared to last year. Fox News Digital nearly quintupled CBS News’ 1.27 billion views, septupled NBC News’ 890 million and beat ABC News’ 290 million views by 21 times while delivering a staggering 124 million multiplatform unique visitors.

It was the 16th straight quarter as No. 1 among multiplatform minutes and the 11th consecutive quarter as the top news brand with multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital's highest-rated quarter ever ended with a jam-packed month of March. President Donald Trump delivered a joint address to Congress, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth after spending 280 days stuck in space, NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger were grilled before the DOGE subcommittee, Trump signed an executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education and the president announced initial tariffs ahead of his "Liberation Day" plan.

Elon Musk's Tesla dealerships around the world were met with protests during the Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action, Major League Baseball kicked off its 2025 season, Disney’s live-action "Snow White" flopped at the box office, and an accidentally leaked Trump administration Signal group chat dominated much of the news cycle.

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for information and analysis throughout March, with Fox News finishing No. 1 among competitive news brands including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News and USA Today in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital piled up 4.5 billion multiplatform minutes to finish No. 1 for the 49th consecutive month in the critical metric. Fox News Digital was up 32% compared to last year, while No. 2 CNN shed 21% over the same time period. It was the fifth month that Fox News Digital exceeded four billion multiplatform minutes since the start of 2021.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 among competitive news brands in multiplatform views, driving 2.2 billion to grow by 34% compared to last year. It was the fourth-highest month of all time for Fox News Digital in the category and the 11th consecutive month at No. 1 among the news competitive set.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 in average views per visit among news brands, with 2.7 average views per visit.

Fox News Digital finished March with 129 million total multiplatform unique visitors, a 20% increase compared to last year. It was Fox News Digital’s third-best month ever in the metric.

FOXBusiness.com delivered a record 939 million multiplatform minutes to beat CNBC for the quarter.

Fox News was once again the most engaged brand on social media among news brands during the first quarter, with 245.3 million total social interactions, according to Emplifi. It was the 43rd consecutive quarter that Fox News finished on top.

Fox News drove 144 million interactions on Facebook, up 725% versus the first quarter of 2024, 84.5 million Instagram interactions, up 82% compared to last year and 10.8 million X interactions, for a 68% increase.

Fox News also finished the first quarter of 2025 with over 1 billion video views on YouTube for its best quarter in history, according to Emplifi. Fox News finished the historic quarter as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube with a staggering 1.2 billion views. It was the second consecutive quarter that Fox News finished atop the news competitive set, surpassing the nearest competitor, MSNBC’s 945 million views, by 26%.

The digital success comes as Fox News Channel had the highest-rated quarter among weekday total viewers in cable news history during the first quarter of 2025, also topping broadcast competition in key measurables along the way.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Digital performance data courtesy of Comscore.