©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Valerie Bertinelli told son Wolfgang no Van Halen biopics until after she's dead

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen were married from 1981 to 2007

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Valerie Bertinelli is not allowing her son Wolfgang Van Halen to create a Van Halen biopic until after she's dead.

Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, recently spoke on the "Drew Barrymore Show" about the possibility of a movie based on the band now that a Beatles four-installment biopic is in the works.

"Oh God, I hope they never do one of Van Halen. Make sure I’m dead. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead,'" Bertinelli said.

Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang Van Halen on the carpet

Valerie Bertinelli told her son Wolfgang to pause on the Van Halen biopic until after she's dead. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Barrymore quickly replied, "Oh, you know they’re gonna do one of Van Halen."

On the topic of a Van Halen biopic, Barrymore asked Bertinelli which actress she would want to star as her.

"Oh God, I hope they never do one of Van Halen. Make sure I’m dead. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead.'" 

— Valerie Bertinelli

"Oh… Selena Gomez. She would be amazing," Bertinelli said before quickly adding, "But Selena, don’t do it! Please don’t do it!" 

Barrymore agreed that Gomez would be a great choice and suggested that Bertinelli and her son would "figure it out together."

Selena Gomez on a red carpet

Valerie Bertinelli wants Selena Gomez to play her in a future Van Halen biopic. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I’ll be dead," Bertinelli joked before Barrymore quipped, "No you won’t!"

Bertinelli and Eddie were married for more than 20 years and share one son, Wolfgang. Despite splitting in 2007, the two remained very close until the rocker's death in 2020.

Earlier in the episode, Bertinelli and Barrymore discussed Yoko Ono, John Lennon's second wife, who many Beatles fans credit for the breakup of the band.

Yoko Ono pursing her mouth as she stands next to John Lennon who looks on.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in March 1975. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Bertinelli shared that she was compared to Ono as being the reason Van Halen announced their split in 1985.

"Well, I have been called Yoko in my day," Bertinelli said.

Barrymore didn't understand Bertinelli's comparison, so she joked, "Oh you didn’t know that I broke up Van Halen? As if I had the power to break up a band." 

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli were married for 26 years and shared one son, Wolfgang. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

"I wore it proudly," Bertinelli said of the comparison. "Yoko is an amazing woman. She’s an artist. And she did not break up the Beatles. The Beatles had their own issues." 

Bertinelli said Van Halen, like the Beatles, "definitely had their own issues."

Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony, and Eddie Van Halen pose together for a Van Halen band portrait

Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony and Eddie Van Halen made up the band Van Halen. (Fin Costello/Redferns)

"And it wasn’t all Ed’s fault, OK? I’m just gonna put that out there. Everybody loves to blame Ed and he can’t defend himself – nowhere near was it all Ed’s fault, he was a quiet… he just wanted to write his music and play his music," she continued.

Wolfgang Van Halen flashing a peace sign on stage

Wolfgang Van Halen is Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen's only son. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Van Halen officially disbanded following Eddie's death in 2020 after years of strained relationships.

