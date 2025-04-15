Valerie Bertinelli told son Wolfgang no Van Halen biopics until after she's dead

Valerie Bertinelli is not allowing her son Wolfgang Van Halen to create a Van Halen biopic until after she's dead.

Bertinelli, who was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, recently spoke on the "Drew Barrymore Show" about the possibility of a movie based on the band now that a Beatles four-installment biopic is in the works.

"Oh God, I hope they never do one of Van Halen. Make sure I’m dead. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead,'" Bertinelli said.

Barrymore quickly replied, "Oh, you know they’re gonna do one of Van Halen."

On the topic of a Van Halen biopic, Barrymore asked Bertinelli which actress she would want to star as her.

"Oh… Selena Gomez. She would be amazing," Bertinelli said before quickly adding, "But Selena, don’t do it! Please don’t do it!"

Barrymore agreed that Gomez would be a great choice and suggested that Bertinelli and her son would "figure it out together."

"I’ll be dead," Bertinelli joked before Barrymore quipped, "No you won’t!"

Bertinelli and Eddie were married for more than 20 years and share one son, Wolfgang. Despite splitting in 2007, the two remained very close until the rocker's death in 2020.

Earlier in the episode, Bertinelli and Barrymore discussed Yoko Ono, John Lennon's second wife, who many Beatles fans credit for the breakup of the band.

Bertinelli shared that she was compared to Ono as being the reason Van Halen announced their split in 1985.

"Well, I have been called Yoko in my day," Bertinelli said.

Barrymore didn't understand Bertinelli's comparison, so she joked, "Oh you didn’t know that I broke up Van Halen? As if I had the power to break up a band."

"I wore it proudly," Bertinelli said of the comparison. "Yoko is an amazing woman. She’s an artist. And she did not break up the Beatles. The Beatles had their own issues."

Bertinelli said Van Halen, like the Beatles, "definitely had their own issues."

"And it wasn’t all Ed’s fault, OK? I’m just gonna put that out there. Everybody loves to blame Ed and he can’t defend himself – nowhere near was it all Ed’s fault, he was a quiet… he just wanted to write his music and play his music," she continued.

Van Halen officially disbanded following Eddie's death in 2020 after years of strained relationships.