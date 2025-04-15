Wall Street banker washes up dead on paradise beach weeks after disappearing on vacation

The family of a missing New York banker who vanished while on vacation in Spain over a month ago confirmed the remains that washed ashore belong to the 37-year-old.

"It is with profound sadness that I speak of the passing of my youngest son Grant," Michael Barr, Grant Barr's father, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Grant Barr was staying with friends and relatives in Estepona on the Costa del Sol when he disappeared on Jan. 28, according to the Spanish Eye.

His pants and passport were also found near a beach at a resort, shortly after he was reported missing, which prompted a massive search, the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that Barr's body washed up on a beach on March 3, but his family was not notified until April 4, when the remains were identified, after they had spent weeks searching for him.

Michael Barr added that the remains on the beach were confirmed as his son's through DNA.

"As a father, my world will never be the same; the same may be true for all who knew and loved him. I ask God for the strength to carry on, with courage and love in my heart. And I give thanks for the prayers and kind thoughts from all who knew and loved him," Michael Barr continued.

Barr had traveled to Spain for a sailing getaway after going through a difficult breakup, according to his dad, adding that his son was in an "emotional state" and might have been struggling with reality.

"He loved sailing. He was a certified skydiver, and had been working on his pilot's license. He had a gigantic thirst for life," Barr's father described, sharing an image of his son on Facebook.

Authorities initially ruled his cause of death as drowning, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

James Barr, Grant's brother, told the Spanish Eye that his brother's remains were released on Friday "after a week back and forth between the courts and coroner's office."

"While the thoughts of a worst-case scenario came to mind from time to time, none of us actually thought this would ultimately be the outcome," James Barr said.

James Barr also shared his frustration over the delay in notification, saying, "It means the last time we were all there searching for two weeks he was already found, however they didn't even suggest that there was something they were looking into."

Spain's Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional have not commented on the case.

Barr worked at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and had previously worked for Citibank, according to his LinkedIn page.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Grant Barr. On behalf of Grant’s coworkers and the entire BNY team, we wish to express our deepest sympathies to his family and will be supporting them at this incredibly difficult time," a spokesperson for BNY shared with Fox News Digital.

The U.S. Department of State also confirmed Barr's passing to Fox News Digital and said they "offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss."

