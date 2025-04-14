Why 'toxic masculinity' is a dangerous and terrible fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The idea of ‘toxic masculinity’ has been one of the biggest frauds perpetrated upon the American man. It is not toxic to be a man. It is not toxic to lead with strength and vision. It is not toxic to be responsible and demand it in return. It is not toxic to believe and create. And it is not toxic to believe in God.

Yet we men have been served the lie that the American man is toxic. This single ideological lie has done profound damage by creating the weak man, a true toxicity.

The weak man who commits crimes is toxic. The weak man who abdicates responsibility is toxic. The weak man who lives off the government and sits home doing nothing is toxic. The weak man who loses himself within the feminist ideology of how a man should be is toxic. The weak man who dreams of nothing and ventures nothing is toxic. The weak man who lives fearfully is toxic. And the weak man who does not believe in a higher power is toxic.

When we have weak men, the order and balance of our society is off. Since the beginning of time, the man, a righteous and strong man, has represented both the natural and biblical order of things.

We men have allowed that vaunted order to be weakened. We have second guessed ourselves. We thought there was another way. We men of today have betrayed that long unbroken line of what it means to be a man.

I see weak men all the time in my work as a pastor. I tell them that two things are required to be a man: belief in yourself and belief in a higher power.

A man who believes in himself believes in those around him, especially his woman. A man who believes in himself will not allow himself to grow dependent on others. A man who believes in himself will not let his kids go hungry or astray. A man who believes in himself has that special pride that fuels his every step.

We know such a man upon sight because of that quiet confidence with which they carry themselves.

That brings me to my second point: belief in a higher power. I don’t care what power that is. A man must believe in something larger than himself for it keeps him balanced within the natural and biblical order of things. It keeps him grounded, humble and yet forward moving.

I am a Christian and whenever I encounter a weak man, I tell him the following:

1. Jesus Gives You Purpose When Life Feels Pointless

2. Jesus Offers Real Love When the World Only Offers Likes

3. Jesus Can Break Chains the System Can’t Touch

4. Jesus Gives You a Family When Yours Feels Broken

5. Jesus Changes the End of Your Story

Being a good man is hard but believing in God shines light on that forward path. We were not granted our gift of life upon this blessed earth to be weak.

We men were born to leave our mark on this earth and may it be a good one.

