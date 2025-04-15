Kristin Cavallari denies dating A-lister after rumors swirled for years

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight.

Cavallari, 38, took to her podcast to clarify who she has and hasn't dated while going over some recent headlines that have surfaced. An article claiming to have the complete dating history of the "Laguna Beach" star caught her eye – especially two names that she hasn't been romantically connected to.

"I'm just going to give you two of the ones that aren't true just to show you what bulls--- this is because, again, there's not fact-checking… The first one that's not true is Chris Evans," the TV star said on "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari."

"Chris Evans and I had a similar friend group and I think that we were at an event one night and there was a group of us there," Cavallari began. "We saw each other socially."

"I never dated Chris Evans," she insisted. "Ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date with him. Literally nothing ever happened. And there's been these rumors for years that we dated. Well, we never dated."

"It's not f---ing true, so you can remove him from my dating portfolio. Thank you very much."

Cavallari also said she had never dated "The Hills" star Justin Bobby. "I've said that a thousand times. I never saw him outside of filming. Never, ever. Not one time did I see him outside of filming. I think the only time I kissed him is when they asked me to kiss him on camera. And listen, back in the day I was like, 'Yes, I'm a team player.' I was getting paid for ‘The Hills’ like I would a scripted show. Like yeah, I'll do that. Made it more fun for me."

The reality TV star said the perceived relationship at the time was "all for the show."

Cavallari has admitted to a romantic connection between herself and country star Morgan Wallen. At the time, neither Wallen nor Cavallari seemed to be looking for a serious romantic relationship. However, the "Laguna Beach" star opened up about their time together – admitting the country music star "was good in bed."

"At the time, quite honestly, I was like, ‘I kind of just want a f--- buddy in Nashville,’" Cavallari admitted to Bunnie Xo, wife of country music star Jelly Roll . "That's really hard to find here for some reason. And I wanted to make Morgan that, but..."

"He's a great f--- buddy," she noted, before later adding: "But he was so busy, honestly, that it was just like, ‘Why the f--- am I like – what are we doing? This is silly.'"

Cavallari was also recently linked to TikToker Mark Estes. The two dated for about seven months.

The reality star admitted she ended things with Estes due to their 13-year age gap.

"Mark and I broke up," she said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast at the time. "It's hard, because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened. I just know long-term he needs to experience life. He's young," she said. "I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience."

Cavallari was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler. The former couple announced their divorce in 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids; daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden.

