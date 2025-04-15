Katy Perry and Blue Origin flight crew blasted by celebrities ‘disgusted’ over mission

After the first all-female crew, including Katy Perry , journalist Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen, made the historic trip to space on the Blue Origin rocket on Monday, celebrities flocked to social media to share their frustrations over the disregard of spending and resources used for the mission.

Olivia Wilde

The 41-year-old actress shared a meme of Perry exiting the spacecraft with a caption that read, "Getting off a commercial flight in 2025."

Olivia Wilde commented, "Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess."

Amy Schumer

The comedian took to Instagram to poke fun at the mission, while jokingly revealing that she had been chosen to be part of the crew last-minute.

"So I’m going to space, and I’m so excited," she said in a video. "Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Amanda Nguyen have been my guiding lights through this whole journey, which I just got called to be part of this space team this morning. And I’m loving it. I’ve always wanted to go to space, and also I just have to say, How high were the people who came up with the name for space? Were they like, ‘What should we call it? It’s got so much, like, space.’"

Emily Ratajkowski

The model voiced her opinion about the flight to space on TikTok.

"That’s end time s---," Emily Ratajkowski said in a video. "Like, this is beyond parody."

She continued, "You say that you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you go up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet. … Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?"

She added, "I'm disgusted."

Olivia Munn

Earlier this month, Olivia Munn ripped the all-female crew as "gluttonous."

"I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," the actress said during an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends." "What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

"Also, you know, I just think about – I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, you know? And there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," she continued.

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous," she continued. "Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Kesha

The singer seemingly poked fun at Perry, whom she has been at odds with for years.

On Monday, the "Tik Tok" singer shared a selfie on X while smiling and drinking from a Wendy’s cup.

Earlier that same day, the fast-food company responded to a post that read, "Katy Perry has returned from space." Wendy's wrote, "Can we send her back?"

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against controversial music producer, Dr. Luke, accusing him of sexual assault and battery and long-term emotional and psychological abuse. She allegedly sent a text to Lady Gaga, claiming that Dr. Luke also assaulted Perry. Perry denied this allegation and has continued to collaborate with Dr. Luke on various projects.

The case was settled in 2023.

Amid the negativity, certain crew members were quick to defend their mission.

"Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here," King said during a press conference on Monday, per People magazine. "We can all speak to the response we're getting from young women from young girls about what this represents."

Sánchez said she gets "really fired up," when hearing the backlash.

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she said. "They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."

"So when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening,'" she added.

Celebrities supporting the crew included King's longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey, Perry's husband, Orlando Bloom, and Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.