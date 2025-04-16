Texas measles outbreak swells to 561 cases, CDC sends more help

Measles cases have continued to surge in Texas since the outbreak first began in late January.

State health officials reported 561 confirmed cases across 23 counties on Tuesday, an increase of 20 from April 11.

Cases in Gaines County, the center of the outbreak in west Texas, jumped from 355 to 364, according to Reuters, citing the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The county now accounts for nearly 65% of the state’s total cases, according to health officials.

In response to the outbreak, the U.S. government will send seven personnel to the state to help battle the outbreak, the outlet reported.



Dr. David Sugerman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave an update on America’s response to the measles outbreak on Tuesday, according to Reuters. He said the CDC had already deployed 15 personnel to Texas from March 4 through April 1 and that the agency planned to send a second team on Tuesday, the outlet reported.

However, Sugerman said a response to the outbreak has been hindered by the cancelation of federal grants to states, according to Reuters.

"We are scraping to find the resources and personnel needed to provide support to Texas and other jurisdictions," Sugerman said.

A local public health official also said to Reuters that the outbreak could last a year.

Dr. Katherine Wells, director of Lubbock Public Health, told Reuters that if the outbreak continues to spread past Jan. 20, 2026, the U.S. could be at risk of losing its measles elimination status. The U.S. was declared free of endemic measles transmission in 2000.

Texas health officials said only 4%, fewer than 25 of the confirmed cases, are estimated to be "actively infectious." Individuals are likely infectious four days prior to and after rash onset.

Since the outbreak began, 58 of the state’s total patients have been hospitalized.

Currently, children under the age of 18 make up the largest demographic of those infected with measles, accounting for 381 of the 561 cases.

Two fatalities have been recorded among school-aged children. The children were not vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

Since January, seven cases have been reported in those who were considered fully vaccinated and four cases in those who only had one vaccine dose, health officials reported.

The other 550 cases were reported in people who were either not vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Reuters contributed to this report.