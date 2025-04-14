Food health alert issued for soups, bowl products after wood found in recalled ingredient

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a nationwide public health alert for various soups and bowl products that could be contaminated with wood.

A health alert was issued on Friday after cilantro, an ingredient in the products, was recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the presence of a foreign material.

Thirteen products were listed in the health alert.

That includes several soups from popular brand Campbell's.

Campbell's Chicken Tortilla Soup, Campbell's Baja-Style Chicken Enchilada Soup, Campbell's Verve Wicked Thai-Style Soup with Chicken and Campbell's Verve Spicy Chicken Nacho Soup were included in the health alert.

Other listed products were sold under the brand labels Health Request (Mexican Chicken Tortilla), Vital Pursuit (Southwest Style Beef Taco Bowl) Molly's Kitchen (Baja Chicken Enchilada, Chicken Chili, Chicken Enchilada and Mexican Chicken Tortilla soups), Sysco (Chicken Tortilla Soup) and Crafted Market (Coconut Chicken Thai-Style Soup).

The products "were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio," according to the health alert.

"FSIS anticipates that other products may be added, which could result in nationwide impacts," the alert said.

"They are not sold in retail stores in cans or bowls."

A complete list, along with the product numbers and sell-by dates, can be found on the FSIS website.

Anyone who has these products is "urged not to consume them and institutions are urged not to serve the products," according to the alert.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert said.

A representative for the Campbell's Co. pointed out that none of its soups have been recalled.

"The soups included in the health alert are food-service varieties sold in restaurants and other institutions," Campbell's spokesperson James Regan told Fox News Digital.

