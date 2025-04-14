Alexa PenaVega marks one year since stillborn daughter's death with heartbreaking photo

Alexa PenaVega paid tribute to her stillborn daughter, Indy, with a somber photo shared one year after her death.

The "Spy Kids" star cradled her baby in her arms in an image captured from the hospital shortly after Indy was "born at rest" last year.

"This was the most painful moment I have ever experienced," PenaVega wrote online. "I remember it feeling so hard to breathe. Such a deep aching pain… How was this real?"

"It didn’t feel real. Every emotion flooded in at once," she added. "And yet, despite devastating loss, we felt so held… so covered… a super natural peace. It was all out of our control. We had to give it all over to God.

"The burden was too heavy for us to carry so He took the weight off of us and draped us in His peace."

PenaVega admitted that despite mourning Indy's death, she still celebrated how her daughter was able to give "life" in so many other ways.

"Over this last year we have watched LIFE come out of her life. We watched people heal because of Indy," she wrote. "We watched grief lifted because of Indy. We watched relationships be restored… God gave her life SO MUCH FRUIT … so much meaning and purpose.

"Our sweet girl is celebrating with Jesus today. And While we still mourn and wish we had her in our arms… we know she is waiting for us in a place that is beyond anything we can imagine. Jeremiah 29:11."

Alexa and husband Carlos have three children together: sons Ocean and Kingston, and daughter Rio.

On April 15, the couple announced that Alexa had a stillbirth in a statement shared on both of their Instagram accounts.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest," they wrote. "It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms."

Religion played a huge factor in helping the couple cope with her loss.

"I don't know how people do it without God because we can't explain it other than it was like supernatural peace that didn't make sense," Alexa told Fox News Digital in June.

"It doesn't make sense. It's beyond understanding. Because after it all happened, obviously we were devastated. It was heartbreaking. And yet we felt like God was just telling us, 'Hey, I am so sorry you had to go through this, but I am here for you, and I'm going to make a way for you.'"