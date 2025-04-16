Federal Judge James Boasberg finds probable cause to hold Trump in contempt over deportation flights

A federal judge said Wednesday that he has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt for failing to return two planes deporting migrants to El Salvador last month, a major update that comes as tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary have reached a fever pitch.

In the 48-page opinion, Judge Boasberg said the court had ultimately determined that the Trump administration’s actions on the March 15 deportation flights, which took place after he issued a bench ruling ordering their immediate return to U.S. soil, demonstrate a "willful disregard" for the court that is sufficient for the government to be found in criminal contempt."

Should they fail to answer his questions by April 23, he said, he will refer the matter for potential prosecution.

JUDGE BOASBERG CANCELES PLANNED HEARING TO REVIEW TRUMP DEPORTATIONS

That would involve identifying the individuals responsible for what he described as "contumacious conduct," and by "determining whose ‘specific act or omission’ caused the noncompliance," Boasberg said.

The Justice Department could then request that the contempt be prosecuted by an attorney for the government and, should they decline to prosecute the matter, could "appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt."

"The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions," the judge continued. "None of their responses has been satisfactory…"

"As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," Boasberg said Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.