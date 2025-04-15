Nick Carter sued for sexual assault, allegedly infecting woman with STDs

Nick Carter was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and allegedly infecting her with sexually transmitted diseases, which led to cervical cancer, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Laura Penly claimed in her lawsuit filed in Nevada that the Backstreet Boys singer sexually assaulted her multiple times, beginning in 2005 when she was 19.

Penly claimed she had not yet had any other sexual partners prior to Carter and tested positive for HPV (human papillomavirus), chlamydia and gonorrhea after Carter's alleged assault.

Carter denied the allegations and claimed Penly's allegations were "more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter," the statement said. "It’s drawn from the same predictable playbook — lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family."

His representative added, "Nick does not recall ever even meeting Laura Penly. He certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her. Ever. The person making these claims has a documented history of financial and legal trouble, has filed for bankruptcy and has been sued for fraud. And whatever health challenges she may have faced have absolutely nothing to do with Nick.

"Not only will we fight this, we will be seeking sanctions against her legal team for enabling this frivolous action."

Penly alleged that she initially had a "sexually intimate relationship" with Carter and would see the singer "every few weeks" when she visited his apartment in Hollywood.

She claimed to ask Carter to wear protection during their encounters, but he refused and led Penly to believe "that he was clean of sexually transmittable diseases," according to documents.

After three instances of "consensual sexual intercourse," Penly alleged, Carter dismissed her when she requested a "movie and hangout" instead of intercourse. He allegedly "told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex and that it is what she wants," documents state.

"Carter then picked plaintiff up off the ground and threw her onto his bed" before allegedly "forcefully" assaulting Penly, despite saying "no multiple times."

He then allegedly instructed her to "keep his sexual assault of her a secret and that nobody would believe her," documents add.

Two months later, Penly claimed, Carter apologized and asked to see her again. Upon arriving at his apartment, she alleged two of his friends were present.

Carter allegedly told his friends he would "be right back" and led Penly to his bedroom, where she told him that "she did not want to have sexual intercourse." However, Carter allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

In July 2005, she tested positive for HPV, chlamydia and gonorrhea, and test results showed she was also positive for cancerous cells. One month later, Penly claims, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and had to undergo numerous treatments.

"The impacts of Carter’s sexual assaults are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma," the lawsuit states.

She also claimed that she has suffered ongoing harassment from Backstreet Boys fans after being called to testify at a deposition involving other survivors of Carter's alleged sexual abuse.

Penly's lawsuit is the fourth sexual assault suit against Carter in recent years.

Pop star Melissa Schuman filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Carter of sexual battery and sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I've faced extraordinary backlash for standing up for myself; I am not the first, however my intention is that I am the last," Schuman said in a statement. "It's time that powerful figures in the music industry get the message that they can no longer afford to enable and protect sexual predators. I'm fighting to make the music industry a safer place to work and perform."

Schuman and Carter first met while filming the TV movie "The Hollow" together. She first came forward in 2017, accusing Carter of rape. The "He Loves U Not" singer claimed Carter raped her in 2003 when she was 18 years old. He was 22 at the time, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims Carter used "his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault" Schuman.

Carter denied the allegation in 2017, saying, "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

Carter was also sued by Shannon "Shay" Ruth and Ashley Repp for sexual assault.

During a press conference held with her lawyers on a Facebook livestream, Ruth alleged the Backstreet Boys singer raped her in 2001 when she was 17.

"The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," Ruth claimed during the press conference.

Carter denied the allegations through his lawyer and filed a countersuit. He claimed Ruth and others used the #MeToo movement to "defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter," according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

His defamation suit was dismissed in a Nevada court in August 2024.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.