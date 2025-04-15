Connecticut man who escaped house of horrors breaks silence after decades of stepmom’s alleged abuse

The 32-year-old man who accused his stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, of holding him captive for 20 years in their Waterbury, Connecticut, home, spoke for the first time since fleeing the home.

The man, who wished to be identified only as "S," released a statement Tuesday through David Guarino of Survivors Say, who is representing him as a spokesman.

"I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then," "S" said in the statement. "To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32."

"I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable.

"Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come.

"I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support."

"Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told.

"I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover. Please forward any inquiries about my recovery, requests for information or interviews, or the process ahead to David Guarino at Survivors Say, who has volunteered to serve as my spokesman. Thank you."

Guarino declined to comment further.

"S" allegedly set fire to the home he shared with his stepmom on Feb. 27, telling first responders that he wanted his freedom.

After an investigation, Sullivan was arrested on March 12 and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, cruelty to persons and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to an arrest warrant for Sullivan, "S" said he was held in a windowless 8-foot by 9-foot storage closet with no air conditioning or heat and without access to a bathroom for 20 years. He was allegedly kept inside the closet 22–24 hours per day.

"S" told police he was allowed two sandwiches and two small water bottles each day, one of which he would use for bathing. He said he disposed of his waste using water bottles and newspaper. The man weighed less than 70 pounds when first responders found him after the fire.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sullivan's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, denied that Sullivan knew anything about the alleged abuse.

"I can tell you that the allegations were that this individual claims to have been imprisoned in that home up until the day of the fire," Kaloidis said. "And my client adamantly denies that there was any imprisonment. As for the whole history, there's a lot that I anticipate will come out over the course of the trial, hopefully, because I think that's the appropriate place for the release of any additional information."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sullivan's legal team.