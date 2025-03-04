15 Walmart flash deals you can take advantage of this week, from air purifiers to foot massagers to yoga pants

Walmart’s weekly flash deals feature everything from litter boxes to humidifiers, lawn mowers and more. These deals are some of Walmart’s best, so now is the time to stock up on some much-needed items.

Running now through March 7, you can get some of Walmart’s more popular products at a serious discount. Here are 15 deals to take advantage of this week.

Original price: $139.99

Stainless steel litter boxes are great alternatives to traditional plastic litter boxes because they don’t hold onto the smell as much, and they’re much easier to clean. You get the litter box itself, a half lid to keep litter in, a litter mat that traps litter and a scooper.

10 SMART DEVICES THAT MAKE PET PARENTING EASIER

Original price: $14.71

Now is the time to stock up on t-shirts for the spring and summer. These women’s t-shirts are just over $13 and come in more than a dozen colors and patterns, so you spend less on high-quality shirts.

Original price: $105.99

At the end of a long day on your feet, relax with a heated shiatsu foot massager. There are three different kneading and heat levels. Just pick your preferences, sit back and relax.

Original price: $16.89

Yoga pants are some of the most comfortable pant options, so grab a pair (or three!) for just under $15 each. The high waist makes these pants supportive, and the lightweight material means you won’t get overheated while doing yoga or just relaxing.

10 YOGA ACCESSORIES TO HELP IMPROVE YOUR FLEXIBILITY

Original price: $42.99

Running shoes don’t have to be expensive. These men’s trail running shoes are durable, colorful and affordable. They’re lightweight shoes with intense grips, so you can wear them out on the trails or while running around your neighborhood.

Original price: $129.99

Keeping your baby close for the first few months is a good idea, so this baby bedside sleeper is ideal for new parents. It’s a rollable bassinet that makes it easy to move baby to either side of the bed. One of the sides zips down so you can access your baby in the middle of the night.

Original price: $279.98

A stuffy house can leave you feeling like it’s allergy season all year. An AIRPLUS air purifier can eliminate dust, pet dander and other impurities in your air. The purifier can work in rooms as large as 2,500 sq. ft, so many people can clean the air in their entire home.

12 AIR PURIFIERS TO HELP YOU THROUGH ALLERGY SEASON

Original price: $183.99

Looking for an accent chair for your living room or sunroom? A modern linen arm chair fits the bill with its comfortable linen cushions and high-end wood frame. You can customize the cushions by choosing one of 10 different colors, making it easy to fit this chair into any style of room.

Original price: $375

A new bed frame can completely change the feel of a room. This queen bed frame is currently less than $200 and adds a touch of class to your room. The high-rise cushioned headboard is comfortable to relax against and the storage shelves under the bed give you plenty of storage for your room.

Original price: $65.66

Improve your home’s security with a solar spotlight. You can attach it to the side of your home or garage and turn it on at night to better see your surroundings. The floodlight is solar, so you don’t need to worry about getting it wired into your home.

Original price: $40.99

When your heat is still pumping, your house likely gets dry. A Dreo humidifier can add some moisture back into the air, helping you breathe better. It’s ideal for 100 to 300 sq. ft. rooms and has a runtime of 32 hours.

Original price: $399.99

Travel season is just about here, so gear up with a five-piece luggage set. Everything you possibly need to store your travel gear is in this set, from a large main suitcase to a medium option and a carry-on. Plus, you also get a soft-sided carry-on and a toiletries bag.

The suitcases are hardshell, so you get more durability. They’re also designed to expand when you’re packing, giving you 20% extra space.

Original price: $359.99

Clean your floors without having to do any of the hard work when you get an Onson robot vacuum. The robot vacuum is a two-in-one vacuum and mop, great for households with kids or pets. It has sensors that allow it to go smoothly around furniture and corners.

Original price: $39.49

It’s likely time to switch out your shower head, and a nine-setting shower head is the perfect brand-new option. It has nine spray options and a filtered head, so you’re only getting the freshest water in your shower. The shower head has a disconnectable head, turning it into a handheld head whenever you want.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $369.99

Before you know it, you’ll be back to mowing your lawn every other week. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your lawn mower, this PowerSmart gas mower is a good, inexpensive option. You can mow and mulch your grass at the same time, so there’s no worrying about raking up after, and you’re helping get nutrients back into your lawn.