Ecuador re-elects President Daniel Noboa amid nationwide unease over crime

Noboa carrying nearly 56% of the vote with over 90% of ballots counted

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
Daniel Noboa, the tough-on-crime firebrand president of Ecuador, was re-elected in Sunday's runoff.

Noboa, running under the right-wing National Democratic Action party label, handily defeated Luisa González of the leftist Citizen Revolution Movement – the party of influential former President Rafael Correa. 

ECUADOR'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION GOES TO RUNOFF BETWEEN CONSERVATIVE INCUMBENT, LEFTIST LAWYER

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa votes in Ecuador's presidential election.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, running for re-election, waves after accompanying his running mate, Maria Jose Pinto, to cast her ballot during the presidential elections in Quito, Ecuador, on Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)

According to the National Electoral Council, Noboa received about 55.8% of the vote to González's 44%. 

EXCLUSIVE LOOK INTO TRUMP REPATRIATION FLIGHT ON C-17 MILITARY PLANE TO ECUADOR

Over 90% of ballots have been tabulated, according to The Associated Press. Over 13 million people were eligible to vote – and in Ecuador, voting is compulsory.

A Miami-born heir to a large banana trade fortune, the largely politically-inexperienced Noboa emerged as the surprise winner of a 16-month presidency following a 2023 snap election to succeed former President Guillermo Lasso.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kyle Schmidbauer is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. A graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey, he joined Fox in 2022.