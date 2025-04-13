Ecuador re-elects President Daniel Noboa amid nationwide unease over crime

Daniel Noboa, the tough-on-crime firebrand president of Ecuador, was re-elected in Sunday's runoff.

Noboa, running under the right-wing National Democratic Action party label, handily defeated Luisa González of the leftist Citizen Revolution Movement – the party of influential former President Rafael Correa.

According to the National Electoral Council, Noboa received about 55.8% of the vote to González's 44%.

Over 90% of ballots have been tabulated, according to The Associated Press. Over 13 million people were eligible to vote – and in Ecuador, voting is compulsory.

A Miami-born heir to a large banana trade fortune, the largely politically-inexperienced Noboa emerged as the surprise winner of a 16-month presidency following a 2023 snap election to succeed former President Guillermo Lasso.

