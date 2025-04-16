Tech company reverses policy after Christian group sues for religious discrimination

FIRST ON FOX - A San Francisco-based software company agreed to change its policy after a Christian ministry brought a lawsuit accusing the tech company of religious discrimination.

Holy Sexuality, a Christian nonprofit that provides families with video lessons on a biblical view of sex and gender, filed a federal lawsuit in February against software company Asana. The complaint alleges that Asana refused to give Holy Sexuality its 50% nonprofit discount on subscriptions to its project management software that it gives to other nonprofits.

According to the lawsuit, Asana had a policy barring religious nonprofits "that exist to solely propagate a belief in a specific faith" from this financial discount.

Faith-based conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) argued that Asana’s denial and its broader policy were illegal under California’s Civil Rights Act.

Less than two months after filing the complaint, Asana agreed to settle the case and give the nonprofit the discount. It also agreed to remove language from its policy barring religious groups from receiving the discount, according to ADF.

"Christians and other people of faith aren’t second-class citizens in California, and San Francisco tech companies can’t refuse discounts to customers simply because they’re religious," ADF Legal Counsel Mathew Hoffmann said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Asana did the right thing by quickly reversing course, agreeing to give Holy Sexuality the discount it offers other nonprofits, and eliminating its discriminatory policy," he added.

A spokesperson for Asana gave the following statement to Fox News Digital: "Asana transforms how organizations coordinate work in pursuit of their goals. To date, our nonprofit discount program has helped more than 15,000 mission-driven organizations carry out their work in support of their communities—including a wide variety of faith-based organizations."

"Going forward we will provide the discount to any qualifying nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) designation, as determined by the IRS. Holy Sexuality has been a customer since August 2024 and will continue to use the platform, now with our nonprofit discount," the company added.

Holy Sexuality founder, Christopher Yuan, a Christian author, speaker and teacher, commented in the ADF statement, "Our nation was founded on the principle of the free exercise of religion—a cornerstone of our democracy. Yet some corporations, emboldened by intersectional ideology and anti-Christian sentiment, choose to unlawfully discriminate based solely on religion."



He continued, "We are grateful for this victory and hope it serves to remind other companies that California law protects all religions from discrimination. Equal treatment is the bedrock of our society. I rejoice with this outcome as it is a move in the right direction. And I hope other businesses will stop discriminating based on religion."

ADF agreed to drop the complaint in light of the settlement agreement.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has put tech companies on notice that censorship and discriminatory policies will be scrutinized by the Trump administration.

Last month, Carr sent a letter to Google, asking the company if it discriminates against faith-based channels, after Great American Media wrote to Carr claiming that it has been repeatedly denied a platform on YouTube TV.