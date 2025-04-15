Expand / Collapse search
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's estranged children travel to Santa Fe as actor, wife laid to rest in private funeral service

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 26

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman were laid to rest in a private funeral service more than one month after their bodies were discovered at their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The late actor's three children, daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, and son Christopher, traveled to New Mexico for a "small, private memorial," according to People magazine.

Betsy, a classical pianist, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to New Mexico officials. Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

GENE HACKMAN'S HOME FOUND TO BE INFESTED WITH RODENTS AFTER WIFE DIED OF HANTAVIRUS

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa red carpet

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman died in February at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Getty Images)

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy, and daughters Leslie and Elizabeth in 1996

Gene Hackman with daughters Leslie and Elizabeth and wife Betsy at the premiere of "The Chamber" in 1996. (Online USA, Inc.)

The Hackmans and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26. The couple had been married for more than 30 years.

Dispatch reports provided by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department revealed Leslie called for a "welfare check" on her father's home at 5:53 p.m. the day their bodies were discovered. 

GENE HACKMAN JUDGE RULES ON DEATH SCENE IMAGES AFTER FAMILY ARGUES ‘GROTESQUE’ PICTURES COULD CAUSE TRAUMA

Leslie told dispatch that she received a call "5-10 min ago" saying that her father and his wife were found dead in their house, and she wanted a "welfare check on them but doesn't know the actual address."

The initial 911 call reporting an "unattended death" was received by dispatch at 1:43 p.m., according to records. The medical examiner arrived on scene at 10:53 p.m.

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman were married for more than 30 years. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Evidence is seen marked in the Hackman home.

Evidence is seen marked in the Hackman home. (Santa Fe Sheriff's Department)

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya initially told Fox News Digital that authorities believed Gene and Betsy died in a similar timeframe. 

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department later confirmed during a press conference that Betsy likely died on or around Feb. 11. After reviewing additional phone records, authorities noted that Betsy had used the device to make calls on Feb. 12. 

Gene likely survived alone in the home for about a week, until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker. Authorities assumed this was his last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

WATCH: DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE GENE HACKMAN, BETSY ARAKAWA'S HOME SEEN IN BODYCAM FOOTAGE

Gene Hackman police body cam shows dog protecting actor's wife’s body Video

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Gene or Betsy, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths.

