Tom Homan 'disgusted' by Dem senator's trip to bring home alleged MS-13 gang member

Border czar Tom Homan tore into Democrats Wednesday as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen headed to El Salvador, seeking to bring home suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom he says was "wrongfully abducted" from the U.S.

"He wasn't abducted. He's an MS-13 gang member, classified as a terrorist that was removed from this country, so we got rid of a dangerous person," Homan told "Fox & Friends."

"An El Salvadoran national was returned to the country of El Salvador, so he's home."

Homan echoed rhetoric from other Trump officials who have called Abrego Garcia a "public safety threat," insisting his removal was "exactly what should have happened" while fighting his return to the U.S.

Homan said he's "disgusted" to see a member of Congress run to Abrego Garcia's aid in El Salvador as illegal immigrants commit crimes in the U.S., including in Van Hollen's own state.

"The murder of Rachel Morin... listen to the testimony and listen to the mother on ‘Hannity’ last night. If you're not human... your heart wasn't broken. It [happened] in his state, but rather than taking care of the constituents in his state, the victims of illegal crime in his state, he's going to run to El Salvador to protect MS-13 terrorists," he added.

Homan's remarks came days after President Trump's Oval Office meeting with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and after Van Hollen requested a meeting with Bukele himself, urging the former Maryland resident to be returned to the U.S.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's order last week, requiring "the government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

Democrats and Abrego Garcia's attorney have also disputed the Trump administration's claims that he was a member of the violent gang.

Both Trump officials and Bukele agreed that they didn't have the authority to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., with Bukele saying it would be "preposterous" to do so.

"How can I smuggle a terrorist into the U.S.? I don't have the power to return him to the United States," he said.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.