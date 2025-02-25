A night with Dallas PD as they navigate ICE and Trump immigration policy on the front lines

The Dallas Police Department is reassuring members of the community that they are not involved in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation efforts or detaining citizens based on citizenship status.

Fox News Digital got a firsthand look at this during a February 20 meeting held in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood located in the southeastern area of Dallas. The meeting was hosted by UNIDOS, a Latino community outreach group with the Dallas PD, with the goal of building trust between the police department and the Hispanic community, according to their website.

Ahead of the Thursday meeting, Dallas Interim Chief of Police Michael T. Igo put out a statement to clarify the role of the police department in the city amid the ongoing ICE deportation efforts, after there was some confusion from residents about previous messages from the department. The police chief read the statement to those attending the meeting.

"The Dallas Police Department has not been asked by either state or federal law enforcement to participate in any immigration enforcement efforts. However, the Department has assisted and will continue to assist any agency in the arrest of a person wanted for a criminal offense, regardless of their immigration status.," Igo said. "The Department’s General Order regarding immigration remains in effect. In accordance with this regulation, Dallas officers will not, and I quote from our General Order, 'stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status' and 'are permitted, but not required, to ask about the immigration status only of those persons who are lawfully detained or arrested.' This General Order has been in effect since October of 2017."

The entire statement was read in both English and Spanish at this meeting where members of the community attended to hear from law enforcement directly.

Following the meeting, a few members of the community reacted to the meeting and if they felt reassured by the Dallas PD.

Dallas council member representing district 5, located in the Pleasant Grove community, Jaime Resendez said, "I think the Dallas Police Department has done a good job to try to calm people's fears, let people know that, as a taxpaying resident of the city of Dallas, you should feel safe. You should feel comfortable to communicate with the Dallas Police Department as well as the city's leadership."

Attendees of the meeting felt reassured and happy with the response from the Dallas PD.

"I think they're doing great. I think they - I truly believe that their sole commitment is to help the community and assist the community," a woman Maria told Fox News Digital.

"They responded pretty well, to be honest," said attendee named Samantha.

Attendees were also asked if they believed the police department did a good job in reassuring the community if the ongoing ICE deportations are specifically of violent migrants.

"Yes, 100%. I think they're doing a pretty good job," Samantha, who is originally from Mexico, responded.

One person said, "Well, I think that's the federal government's role to make sure that they're doing what they can to to be clear about what they're doing, because a lot of people are confused with regard to what the administration on the federal level is doing."

"They addressed their part and how they're dealing with immigration and who they're going after," said Franklin, who is part of the organization Pleasant Grove Unidos.

"I believe so," Maria responded, "but there's always that silver lining where we are always and that our community members are still going to be afraid."

"Immigrants are the backbone of the economy. And, so just kind of knowing kind of what our rights are and kind of knowing what we can and cannot do is why I'm here to kind of learn and see how the city is helping with that," said Christian.

Igo, who has been interim chief of police since October, told the Spanish-speaking parishioners that his department would not turn in or report anyone here illegally who calls 911 for help or is pulled over for traffic violations.

"I need you guys to continue to call the police, to not be afraid to come out of your homes to go to work, to send our kids to school," said Igo.

He also reassured the parishioners that no arrests or raids would be conducted in churches, schools or hospitals, although he did say that immigrants with outstanding warrants would likely face deportation.

In January, the Dallas Police Department released a video message from Igo where he began by saying "Dallas diversity is our strength" and explained that the department is guided by the "Dallas welcoming strategic plan."

During a separate meeting at Familia Bethel International Church, Igo told attendees, "The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas."

Dallas is one of two cities among the country's largest cities, along with Texas neighbor Fort Worth, that is led by a Republican mayor.

Last year, DPD reported an 8.2% decrease in violent crime across the city in 2024, including a 26% reduction in murders compared to the previous year. The decline in homicides represents 65 fewer murder victims than in 2023, bringing the city's murder rate to its lowest level since before the pandemic, according to data released by DPD.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report