WATCH: Protesters rail against 'malignant presence' Elon Musk during 'Tesla Takedown' demonstrations

NEW YORK– Fox News Digital spoke with protesters in New York City on Saturday about their opposition to Elon Musk and his role leading President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The protest, dubbed the "Tesla Takedown" movement, was one of over 200 demonstrations planned on Saturday in the U.S. — stretching from New York to Maryland to Texas to California — with others planned in Canada and Europe as part of the "global day of action," prominently at Tesla locations, which have faced violence in recent weeks. Musk serves as the car and clean energy giant's CEO.

When asked what he hoped the protest would accomplish, Jay, a resident of Brooklyn, shared that he didn’t believe the protest would accomplish anything "in itself," but that it would illustrate "the unpopularity of Musk and the Tesla name."

"So, the idea is that if you attack the cars, then you're going to attack Musk, because that's most of the source of his wealth and power, "Jay continued, sharing his thoughts on why he believed others around the U.S. and world were protesting Musk’s company.

Jay was joined by hundreds of others in front of Tesla’s Brooklyn location, who were holding signs criticizing the billionaire, and chanting remarks against him. At one point during the Brooklyn protest, a Tesla drove by and protesters "booed" and walked into the street, toward the driver, in response to seeing the vehicle.

"I'm here today because Elon Musk is destroying our economy," Jezra, another resident of New York, told Fox News Digital. Jezra went on to share that she believes the protests happening around the U.S. are already tanking Musk’s Tesla stock.

"Nobody wants to buy a Tesla," Kaye continued. "If he can lose a little bit of money, maybe he can understand how the rest of us feel having him rip off everything we've got."

As of March, Tesla's stock is down 41.4% year-to-date, after a series of vehicle vandalism incidents linked to growing backlash against Musk's role as head of DOGE.

Some protesters came for more personal reasons, such as Nate Shanken from Brooklyn.

"I was laid off yesterday," Nate shared, holding up a sign that said, "Elon took my job."

He explained that he worked for an organization that received funding from U.S. aid in the State Department, and disclosed that 90% of his company’s contracts were canceled.

Trump tasked the organization with optimizing the federal government, streamlining operations and slashing spending, and he gave the agency 18 months to do it. According to reports, as of March 27, DOGE claims on its site it has saved Americans $130 billion , or $807.45 per taxpayer.

"I think he is a malignant presence in the government," said Laura from Brooklyn about Musk, while holding her dog in one arm and a sign that said "Dogs against DOGE" in the other. "He wasn't elected. He holds a tremendous amount of power that the people of this democracy did not give to him. And I think that's wrong."

Critics, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have accused the Trump administration of creating an "oligarchy" by tapping the billionaire to help streamline federal government operations.

In response to the protests, Musk took to X , posting, "Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests?" accompanied by a video clip of podcast host Joe Rogan discussing the protests in recent days.

Maggie, a Park Slope, Brooklyn resident, shared that she felt people had buyers' remorse for purchasing Teslas and hoped more people would get rid of their Tesla vehicles.

"It's funding Musk's interference with politics in this country. But also it's a show of force, I think, against what the Trump administration, if you can call it that, is doing to this country right now," she said.

Several legislators and celebrities, including Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and country music star Sheryl Crow, have let go of their Teslas in protest of Elon Musk.

The protests on Saturday were considered peaceful . Attorney General Pam Bondi previously vowed earlier this month that violent protesters who attack and cause damage at Tesla showrooms and other properties will face the full force of the law.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.