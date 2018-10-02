This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
A rowdy tailgate at Penn State on Saturday got taken to another level when a state police helicopter meant to disperse people ended up blowing over tents and kicking up debris.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jayson Werth told a police officer during a DUI stop in April he wasn’t sure he trusted cops.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a third-down conversion on his game-winning drive Monday night against the Denver Broncos by tossing the ball to his receiver with his left hand.
Two GoFundMe pages supporting injured Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie were reportedly shut down Monday over concerns about possible NCAA violations.
Rookie Walker Buehler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy launched two-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in a tiebreaker to earn their record sixth consecutive NL West title.
Lorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich collected three more hits and the Milwaukee Brewers took their first NL Central title since 2011 by downing the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a tiebreaker game.