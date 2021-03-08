Dana Perino: 'Everything Will Be Okay' -- what I want to share with today's young women

I wrote my new book "Everything Will Be Okay -- Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman) (Twelve, March 9, 2021)" to provide an updated how-to guide for young women seeking career and personal advice.

So many of the young women I talk with today are brimming with ambition and ideas but they are racked with anxiety. I believe their worries are holding them back from professional opportunities and robbing them of fully experiencing life’s joys. I wanted to help fix that.

To that end, I’ve written a very practical guide on what young women can do to turn their worries into fuel that can be channeled to help them reach their goals.

I provide my best tips for self-improvement at the office: finding your strong voice in order to be chosen for more opportunities at work; building your networking skills even during COVID lockdowns; and managing "up" which is the best way to find yourself on the way to a promotion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

In addition, I have suggestions for kicking your career into a higher gear. How can you become the person everyone turns to in a crisis?

Are you as resilient as you need to be in dealing with challenges and adversity at work? And can you seize opportunities that come your way without talking yourself out of them, even if they weren’t part of your plan?

Finally, I spend some time providing my advice for finding more serenity in life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How do I define that? It's those important moments when you feel that all is right with the world (my serenity checklist is a must-see!). I believe we can have more of those sweet moments but we have to actively work on making them happen.

Clearing our minds of worries, especially the ones over which we have no control, is the goal. Then we can lift our gaze to see that there’s less to worry about and more to live for. And in so doing, we’ll realize everything really WILL be OK.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DANA PERINO