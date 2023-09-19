Short questions with Dana Perino for Stuart Varney

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Stuart Varney. He joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in 2007 and is the host of "Varney & Co." (weekdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m./ET), which is the highest rated market program on television.

Next week, he and I — together with Univision’s Ilia Calderon — are co-hosting the second GOP debate together on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, airing on the FOX Business Network. The two-hour debate is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Read on for some of his thoughts on that.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: Where did you grow up and what was your childhood like?

SV: I grew up in a town about 100 miles north of London. I had something of an idyllic childhood.

Wonderful parents, married for over 50 years, and always willing to let me go and work things out for myself. I thought of myself as a pulley mobile, and they never tried to stop me.

Q: Tell us about your world travels as you worked through your career path — they’re impressive.

SV: I traveled the world starting even before I went to college. I worked for a year in Nairobi, Kenya, at a home for 800 destitute African boys. After college the only thing I wanted to do was travel, so I set off having sold everything, to travel the world.

To cut a long story short, I went quickly through Europe, then through Iran to Afghanistan, to Pakistan to India, Nepal, then over to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Then I went to Hong Kong and started my career in the media.

Q: What was your pull to America — and how much do you love it here?

SV: I came to America because I had married my American wife, and I always saw this country as opportunity "writ large."

"I always saw this country as opportunity ‘writ large.’"

The moment I arrived, I loved it.

To this day, I am amazed at how Americans can embrace someone with a very foreign voice, telling the locals how things are in the community. There is no place like America.

Q: How do you prepare for a typical segment on ‘Varney & Co.’ and how has that process changed over the years?

SV: My preparation for my show "Varney and Company" has not changed. Our producers put out a show late the previous evening. When I get in at 4 o’clock the next morning, I take a fresh look at the news — different from the previous day. That’s always been the case in the news industry.

Q: What is the biggest economic misconception that you feel the public holds?

SV: I think the biggest misconception that the public feels or holds is that socialism is somehow good. It is not. It is a something-for-nothing mentality.

That drove me out of England all those years ago.

Q: Some may not remember that we did a weekly hit on ‘Hannity’ — every Tuesday for five years. Was that one of the best experiences in your life, or what?

SV: I remember well the weekly hit that we did with Sean Hannity. Every Tuesday for five years. My best experience in that time was the night that you and I were sitting next to Sean and Scott Brown won his Senate seat in Massachusetts.

A Republican taking the seat of Ted Kennedy. That was something!

Q: Outside of economics and finance, what other issues or topics are you passionate about discussing?

SV: Outside of economics and finance, I’m fascinated by politics. I think in recent years, the world has been turned upside down. Criminals are now released and coddled. The border is open, and Central America is pouring in without obstacle.

"Criminals are now released and coddled. The border is open, and Central America is pouring in without obstacle."

And the schools are trying to convince very young children that they can decide who they are. Girl or boy. Even cat or otherwise, I find it hard to keep up with the world that seems to have changed so much. Perhaps at my age, 75, but I don’t think so.

Q: Some people may not realize, with your posh accent — (ha ha, that’s a joke, folks!) — that in addition to being a journalist, you’re also a farmer. What kind of farmer?

SV: Yes, I am a farmer. Let me point out that I am a tree farmer in that I do not produce Christmas trees. I grow hardwood timber: red oak, black, cherry, white, oak and hard maple. I love the woods and being a farmer that you own them, and enjoy them, and make money out of them at the same time.

Q: What time do you get up in the morning — and what time do you go to bed? How many alarms do you set or do you wake up naturally?

SV: I get up every morning at 2:45! Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But after decades of doing it, you get completely used to it. You pay a heavy price because I found it almost impossible to go out and socialize at night. It’s difficult for one’s family when Dad gets to bed at 6:30! By the way, I never set an alarm. My body clock just will not quit.

Q: Favorite book that you recommend the most?

SV: My favorite book is "Animal Farm" by George Orwell. It is a classic takedown of Soviet communism.

Q: Co-moderating the debate with you on Sept. 27 at the Reagan Library in California is going to be an incredible opportunity — how are you preparing?

SV: You asked how I am preparing for the debate. The answer is "intensely." This is a great honor, and I’m very conscious of it.

"This is a great honor, and I’m very conscious of it."

Q: Do you know what you’re going to wear? This is a tough question for me to answer!

SV: Yes, I do know what I’m going to wear. I had a wardrobe meeting a few weeks ago. Dark navy blue suit, white shirt, and a tie recommended by the wardrobe department. I trust Manny Rios.

Q: What was some of the best advice you were ever given?

SV: The best advice I have ever been given is to stay in the game. So many of my colleagues dropped out for whatever reason over the last few decades. I stayed in and I’m glad.

Q: What’s the advice you find yourself giving most often to younger people seeking your guidance?

SV: My advice to youngsters? Don’t gossip. Don’t hold a grudge. Stay in the game.

And no matter what, watch your income. Always try to save.

I guess I’m old-fashioned. I’m not keen on consumption. I’m very big on investment.

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

