Veteran business journalist Stuart Varney serves as a business contributor and substitute host for FOX News Channel's (FNC) "Your World with Neil Cavuto" as well as the host of FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co." He joined FNC in January 2004.

Since joining FNC's business team, Varney has contributed to the network's weekday and weekend business programming including: "Your World with Neil Cavuto," "Bulls & Bears," "Cavuto on Business" and "Cashin' In."

Prior to joining FNC, Varney most recently served as the host of CNBC's "Wall Street Journal Editorial Board with Stuart Varney." Before that, he was a co-anchor of CNN's "Moneyline News Hour." Varney helped launch CNN's business news team in 1980 and hosted many of their financial programs including, "Your Money," "Business Day" and "Business Asia." His reporting and analysis of the stock market crash of 1987 helped earn CNN a Peabody Award for excellence in journalism.

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Varney began his broadcast journalism career as a business anchor for KEMO-TV in San Francisco.