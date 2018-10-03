Sean Hannity currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Hannity (weekdays 9-10PM/ET). He joined the network in 1996 and is based in New York.Read More

As one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, Hannity's program offers a mix of news, commentary, guest interviews and branded segments such as #AskSean, where views have the opportunity to send in questions via Twitter or Facebook for him to answer.

Most recently, Hannity presented the first interview with President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. In 2018, he contributed to FNC's live coverage of the United States and North Korea summit that took place in Singapore. Hannity's coverage of the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un delivered 5.9 million total viewers, making it the highest rated program across broadcast and cable primetime that evening. Following the North Korea summit, Hannity presented an interview with President Trump that dominated the cable news competition, averaging 4.1 million total viewers.

Throughout his time at FNC, he has secured interviews with numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, Reverend Jesse Jackson and then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich as well as an exclusive interview with George Zimmerman.

Previously, he co-hosted Hannity & Colmes with Alan Colmes for 12 years which was ranked as the second-highest rated program in cable news.

Known for his provocative style and free-wheeling, passionate commentary on politics and the American agenda, Hannity has become one of the most popular radio personalities nationwide. As host of Premiere Radio Networks' The Sean Hannity Show, syndicated to more than 500 stations and heard in all of the top 50 markets, he has a loyal listenership of 13.5 million. Hannity is currently ranked No. 2 in Talker Magazine's Top 100 Talk Host in America and was listed as No. 72 on Forbes' "Celebrity 100" list in 2013.In October 2003, Hannity received two NAB Marconi Radio Awards for Network Syndicated Personality of the Year and is a three-time consecutive winner of the Radio & Records National Talk Show Host of the Year Award.

Prior to his roles with WABC and FNC, Hannity hosted a radio talk show in Atlanta on WGST-AM and was a frequent substitute for fellow talk show host, Rush Limbaugh on WABC in New York. He is also the author of three New York Times bestsellers, "Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism," "Deliver Us From Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism" and "Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama's Radical Agenda."