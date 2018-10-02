This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Raw video: 7-year-old belts out impassioned version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at Minute Maid Park prior to a Houston Astros game.
Before baring nearly all at some of the most exotic beaches in the world, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson spent her days in a humble Texas farm, where her parents – both U.S. Marines – forbade her from wearing spaghetti straps outside.
American flag that braved the storm in North Carolina auctioned for over $10,000; Richard Neal, who flew the flag, and Mike Caruso, who won the bid, speak out on 'Fox & Friends.'
The Frying Pan Tower American Flag that millions of people saw being shredded by Hurricane Florence as it approached North Carolina is now being auctioned off to raise money for storm relief.
Oklahoma soldier returning from Afghanistan surprises his daughter at her elementary school.
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports nation's first responders and service members.