Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Patriotism

10 famous American landmarks while they were still under construction
March 21

10 famous American landmarks while they were still under construction

It is natural to assume that America’s landmarks have always been a part of our national fabric. It’s hard to imagine the National Mall without the Washington Monument or Mount Rushmore without, well, Mount Rushmore. But a look back into the archives at the Library of Congress shows the “in progress” stages of some of the nation’s most treasured sites. Whether it’s a scaffolding hanging off the White House or two hunks of steel in place of the St. Louis Arch, these photographs paint a picture of a country in the process of making its own history.  

Conservative students at UC Berkeley face everything from insults to threats of violence
October 12

Conservative students at UC Berkeley face everything from insults to threats of violence

While UC-Berkeley does not keep statistics on its students’ political leanings, the school has long been known as one of the country’s centers for liberal and progressive thought and now – following a slew of high profile, violent protests against controversial conservative speakers on campus – Chow and other likeminded students say that life has become more difficult for anyone whose politics lean toward the right.