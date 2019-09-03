2019 NFL Season Outlook: Team by team previews, betting odds & more
The National Football League is celebrating its 100th season this year and what better way to kick it off than with a game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
The Bears and Packers rivalry dates back to the earliest beginnings of the NFL and both teams are vying for a division title this year. The Bears won the NFC North last season but were heartbroken in the playoffs after kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winner that would have thrust them into the next round. The Packers missed the playoffs and revamped the team in the offseason.
The Bears and Packers aren’t the only storylines heading into 2019.
The New England Patriots are looking to defend their title and win their seventh Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are both looking for revenge after losing in their respective conference championship games last season.
You also have a team in the Cleveland Browns that have a ton of hype behind them after they made some major acquisitions in the offseason.
There are many interesting things to be focused on this season.
Read on to get each team’s outlook, their schedule and more tidbits of information prior to the start of the 2019 season.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury (0-0; 1st season with Arizona)
2018 record: 3-13 (4th in NFC West)
Odds to win division: +2000
Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000
2019 win total prediction: 5 (over -110/under -110)
ATLANTA FALCONS
Head coach: Dan Quinn (36-28; 6th season with Atlanta)
2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in NFC South)
Odds to win division: +300
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000
2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -145/under +125)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Head coach: John Harbaugh (104-72; 13th season with Baltimore)
2018 record: 10-6 (1st in AFC North)
Odds to win division: +200
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300
2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -100/under -110)
BUFFALO BILLS
Head coach: Sean McDermott (15-17; 3rd season with Buffalo)
2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC East)
Odds to win division: +10000
Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000
2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -140/under +120)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Head coach: Ron Rivera (71-56; 9th season with Carolina)
2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC South)
Odds to win division: +500
Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000
2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)
CHICAGO BEARS
Head coach: Matt Nagy (12-4; 2nd season with Chicago)
2018 record: 12-4 (1st in NFC North)
Odds to win division: +150
Odds to win Super Bowl: +800
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -140/under +120)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Head coach: Zac Taylor (0-0; 1st season with Cincinnati)
2018 record: 6-10 (4th in AFC North)
Odds to win division: +1800
Odds to win Super Bowl: +125000
2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +155/under -135)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Head coach: Freddie Kitchens (0-0; 1st season with Cleveland)
2018 record: 7-8-1 (3rd in AFC North)
Odds to win division: +125
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over +115/under -135)
DALLAS COWBOYS
Head coach: Jason Garrett (77-59; 10th season with Dallas)
2018 record: 10-6 (1st in NFC East)
Odds to win division: +150
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)
DENVER BRONCOS
Head coach: Vic Fangio (0-0; 1st season with Denver)
2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC West)
Odds to win division: +1000
Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600
2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -135/under +115)
DETROIT LIONS
Head coach: Matt Patricia (6-10; 2nd season with Detroit)
2018 record:6-10 (4th in NFC North)
Odds to win division: +1200
Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000
2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -140/under +120)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Head coach: Matt LaFleuer (0-0; 1st season with Green Bay)
2018 record: 6-9-1 (3rd in NFC North)
Odds to win division: +200
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -130/under +110)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Head coach: Bill O'Brien (42-38; 6th season with Houston)
2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC South)
Odds to win division: +130
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800
2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over +110/under -120)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Head coach: Frank Reich (10-6; 2nd season with Indianapolis)
2018 record: 10-6 (2nd in AFC South)
Odds to win division: +500
Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000
2019 win total prediction: 7/5 (over +100/under -120)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Head coach: Doug Marrone (16-18; 4th season with Jacksonville)
2018 record: 5-11 (4th in AFC South)
Odds to win division: +250
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300
2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Head coach: Andy Reid (65-31; 7th season with Kansas City)
2018 record: 12-4 (1st in AFC West)
Odds to win division: -150
Odds to win Super Bowl: +800
2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over -130/under +110)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Head coach: Anthony Lynn (21-11; 3rd season with Los Angeles)
2018 record: 12-4 (2nd in AFC West)
Odds to win division: +175
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300
2019 win total prediction: 10 (over +100/under -120)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Head coach: Sean McVay (24-8; 3rd season with Los Angeles)
2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC West)
Odds to win division: -200
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100
2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Head coach: Brian Flores (0-0; 1st season with Miami)
2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in AFC East)
Odds to win division: +3300
Odds to win Super Bowl: +12500
2019 win total prediction: 4.5 (over -130/under +110)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Head coach: Mike Zimmer (47-32; 6th season with Minnesota)
2018 record: 8-7-1 (2nd in NFC North)
Odds to win division: +225
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Head coach: Bill Belichick (225-79; 20th season with New England)
2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC East)
Odds to win division: -500
Odds to win Super Bowl: +700
2019 win total prediction: 11 (over -140/under +120)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Head coach: Sean Payton (118-74; 13th season with New Orleans)
2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC South)
Odds to win division: -150
Odds to win Super Bowl: +800
2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Head coach: Pat Shurmer (5-11; 2nd season with New York)
2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC East)
Odds to win division: +1100
Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000
2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)
NEW YORK JETS
Head coach: Adam Gase (0-0; 1st season with New York)
2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC East)
Odds to win division: +800
Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600
2019 win total prediction: 7.5 (over -130/under +110)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Head coach: Jon Gruden (42-38; 6th season with Oakland)
2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC West)
Odds to win division: +1200
Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600
2019 win total prediction: 6 (over -110/under -110)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Head coach: Doug Pederson (29-19; 4th season with Philadelphia)
2018 record: 9-7 (2nd in NFC East)
Odds to win division: -125
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1400
2019 win total prediction: 10 (over -140/under +120)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Head coach: Mike Tomlin (125-66-1; 13th season with Pittsburgh)
2018 record: 9-6-1 (2nd in AFC North)
Odds to win division: +190
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300
2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -145/under +125)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan (10-22; 3rd season with San Francisco)
2018 record: 4-12 (4th in NFC West)
Odds to win division: +500
Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300
2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -140/under +120)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Head coach: Pete Carroll (89-54-1; 10th season with Seattle)
2018 record: 10-6 (2nd NFC West)
Odds to win division: +300
Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800
2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Head coach: Bruce Arians (0-0; 1st season with Tampa Bay)
2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC South)
Odds to win division: +1100
Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000
2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -110/under -110)
TENNESSEE TITANS
Head coach: Mike Vrabel (9-7; 2nd season with Tennessee)
2018 record: 9-7 (3rd in AFC South)
Odds to win division: +300
Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000
2019 win total prediction: 8 (over +100/under -120)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Head coach: Jay Gruden (35-44-1; 6th season with Washington)
2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC East)
Odds to win division: +900
Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000
2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)
Betting figures are courtesy of Bet-PA.