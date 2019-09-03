Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
2019 NFL Season Outlook: Team by team previews, betting odds & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The National Football League is celebrating its 100th season this year and what better way to kick it off than with a game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

The Bears and Packers rivalry dates back to the earliest beginnings of the NFL and both teams are vying for a division title this year. The Bears won the NFC North last season but were heartbroken in the playoffs after kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winner that would have thrust them into the next round. The Packers missed the playoffs and revamped the team in the offseason.

The Bears and Packers aren’t the only storylines heading into 2019.

The New England Patriots are looking to defend their title and win their seventh Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are both looking for revenge after losing in their respective conference championship games last season.

You also have a team in the Cleveland Browns that have a ton of hype behind them after they made some major acquisitions in the offseason.

There are many interesting things to be focused on this season.

Read on to get each team’s outlook, their schedule and more tidbits of information prior to the start of the 2019 season.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

The Arizona Cardinals will be led by Kyler Murray this season.

The Arizona Cardinals will be led by Kyler Murray this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury (0-0; 1st season with Arizona)

2018 record: 3-13 (4th in NFC West)

Odds to win division: +2000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 5 (over -110/under -110)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan hopes to win another MVP. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan hopes to win another MVP. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Head coach: Dan Quinn (36-28; 6th season with Atlanta)

2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -145/under +125)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lamar Jackson is in his second season with the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is in his second season with the Ravens. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Head coach: John Harbaugh (104-72; 13th season with Baltimore)

2018 record: 10-6 (1st in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -100/under -110)

BUFFALO BILLS

Josh Allen looks to improve upon his first season with the Bills (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Josh Allen looks to improve upon his first season with the Bills (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Head coach: Sean McDermott (15-17; 3rd season with Buffalo)

2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +10000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -140/under +120)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

A healthy Carolina Panthers team could make some noise in the NFC South (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A healthy Carolina Panthers team could make some noise in the NFC South (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Head coach: Ron Rivera (71-56; 9th season with Carolina)

2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)

CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears look to return to the playoffs behind Mitchell Trubisky and a solid defense. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Bears look to return to the playoffs behind Mitchell Trubisky and a solid defense. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Head coach: Matt Nagy (12-4; 2nd season with Chicago)

2018 record: 12-4 (1st in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -140/under +120)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will try to lead the team out of the bottom of the AFC North. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will try to lead the team out of the bottom of the AFC North. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Head coach: Zac Taylor (0-0; 1st season with Cincinnati)

2018 record: 6-10 (4th in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +1800

Odds to win Super Bowl: +125000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +155/under -135)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Cleveland Brows have a lot of hype coming into the 2019 season. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The Cleveland Brows have a lot of hype coming into the 2019 season. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Head coach: Freddie Kitchens (0-0; 1st season with Cleveland)

2018 record: 7-8-1 (3rd in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +125

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over +115/under -135)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the ability to guide the team back to a division title. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the ability to guide the team back to a division title. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Head coach: Jason Garrett (77-59; 10th season with Dallas)

2018 record: 10-6 (1st in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)

DENVER BRONCOS

The Denver Broncos' defense is led by Von Miller (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos' defense is led by Von Miller (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Head coach: Vic Fangio (0-0; 1st season with Denver)

2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +1000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -135/under +115)

DETROIT LIONS

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is under center again. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is under center again. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Head coach: Matt Patricia (6-10; 2nd season with Detroit)

2018 record:6-10 (4th in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +1200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -140/under +120)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleuer are hoping the Super Bowl is within their grasp this season. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleuer are hoping the Super Bowl is within their grasp this season. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Head coach: Matt LaFleuer (0-0; 1st season with Green Bay)

2018 record: 6-9-1 (3rd in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -130/under +110)

HOUSTON TEXANS

The Texans and J.J. Watt are looking for another AFC South title. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

The Texans and J.J. Watt are looking for another AFC South title. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Head coach: Bill O'Brien (42-38; 6th season with Houston)

2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +130

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over +110/under -120)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Darius Leonard is entering his second season with the Colts. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Darius Leonard is entering his second season with the Colts. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Head coach: Frank Reich (10-6; 2nd season with Indianapolis)

2018 record: 10-6 (2nd in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000

2019 win total prediction: 7/5 (over +100/under -120)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Leonard Fourntee is poised to have a big season with Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Leonard Fourntee is poised to have a big season with Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Head coach: Doug Marrone (16-18; 4th season with Jacksonville)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +250

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

How can Patrick Mahomes top his 2018 MVP season? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

How can Patrick Mahomes top his 2018 MVP season? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Head coach: Andy Reid (65-31; 7th season with Kansas City)

2018 record: 12-4 (1st in AFC West)

Odds to win division: -150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over -130/under +110)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers hopes to get back to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers hopes to get back to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Head coach: Anthony Lynn (21-11; 3rd season with Los Angeles)

2018 record: 12-4 (2nd in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +175

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

2019 win total prediction: 10 (over +100/under -120)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Aaron Donald anchors the Rams' defense. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Aaron Donald anchors the Rams' defense. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Head coach: Sean McVay (24-8; 3rd season with Los Angeles)

2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC West)

Odds to win division: -200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Can Xavien Howard prove that he is the best corner in the NFL? (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Can Xavien Howard prove that he is the best corner in the NFL? (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Head coach: Brian Flores (0-0; 1st season with Miami)

2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +3300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +12500

2019 win total prediction: 4.5 (over -130/under +110)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Adam Thielen has turned into one of the league's top wide receivers. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Adam Thielen has turned into one of the league's top wide receivers. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Head coach: Mike Zimmer (47-32; 6th season with Minnesota)

2018 record: 8-7-1 (2nd in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +225

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is aiming for his seventh Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is aiming for his seventh Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Head coach: Bill Belichick (225-79; 20th season with New England)

2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC East)

Odds to win division: -500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +700

2019 win total prediction: 11 (over -140/under +120)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Drew Brees is leading the Saints into the fray once again. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Drew Brees is leading the Saints into the fray once again. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Head coach: Sean Payton (118-74; 13th season with New Orleans)

2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC South)

Odds to win division: -150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Can Saquon Barkley have an even better season than his rookie year? (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Can Saquon Barkley have an even better season than his rookie year? (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Head coach: Pat Shurmer (5-11; 2nd season with New York)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +1100

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)

NEW YORK JETS

Sam Darnold is looking to improve upon his rookie season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Sam Darnold is looking to improve upon his rookie season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Head coach: Adam Gase (0-0; 1st season with New York)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +800

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 7.5 (over -130/under +110)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is in his second season of his second stint witt the team. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is in his second season of his second stint witt the team. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Head coach: Jon Gruden (42-38; 6th season with Oakland)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +1200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over -110/under -110)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

A healthy Carson Wentz is what the Eagles need this season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A healthy Carson Wentz is what the Eagles need this season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Head coach: Doug Pederson (29-19; 4th season with Philadelphia)

2018 record: 9-7 (2nd in NFC East)

Odds to win division: -125

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1400

2019 win total prediction: 10 (over -140/under +120)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now the top dog in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now the top dog in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (125-66-1; 13th season with Pittsburgh)

2018 record: 9-6-1 (2nd in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +190

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -145/under +125)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to be healthy for the 49ers this season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to be healthy for the 49ers this season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan (10-22; 3rd season with San Francisco)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in NFC West)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -140/under +120)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a contract extension in the offseason. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a contract extension in the offseason. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Head coach: Pete Carroll (89-54-1; 10th season with Seattle)

2018 record: 10-6 (2nd NFC West)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, is going into his fifth season with the team. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, is going into his fifth season with the team. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Head coach: Bruce Arians (0-0; 1st season with Tampa Bay)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +1100

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -110/under -110)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has his sights on the playoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has his sights on the playoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Head coach: Mike Vrabel (9-7; 2nd season with Tennessee)

2018 record: 9-7 (3rd in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over +100/under -120)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Redskins running backs Derrius Guice, right, and Adrian Peterson are going to play an important role this season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Redskins running backs Derrius Guice, right, and Adrian Peterson are going to play an important role this season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Head coach: Jay Gruden (35-44-1; 6th season with Washington)

2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +900

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)

Betting figures are courtesy of Bet-PA.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.