2019 NFL Season Outlook: Team by team previews, betting odds & more

The National Football League is celebrating its 100th season this year and what better way to kick it off than with a game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

The Bears and Packers rivalry dates back to the earliest beginnings of the NFL and both teams are vying for a division title this year. The Bears won the NFC North last season but were heartbroken in the playoffs after kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winner that would have thrust them into the next round. The Packers missed the playoffs and revamped the team in the offseason.

The Bears and Packers aren’t the only storylines heading into 2019.

The New England Patriots are looking to defend their title and win their seventh Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints are both looking for revenge after losing in their respective conference championship games last season.

You also have a team in the Cleveland Browns that have a ton of hype behind them after they made some major acquisitions in the offseason.

There are many interesting things to be focused on this season.

Read on to get each team’s outlook, their schedule and more tidbits of information prior to the start of the 2019 season.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury (0-0; 1st season with Arizona)

2018 record: 3-13 (4th in NFC West)

Odds to win division: +2000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 5 (over -110/under -110)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Head coach: Dan Quinn (36-28; 6th season with Atlanta)

2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3000

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -145/under +125)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Head coach: John Harbaugh (104-72; 13th season with Baltimore)

2018 record: 10-6 (1st in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -100/under -110)

BUFFALO BILLS

Head coach: Sean McDermott (15-17; 3rd season with Buffalo)

2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +10000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -140/under +120)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Head coach: Ron Rivera (71-56; 9th season with Carolina)

2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)

CHICAGO BEARS

Head coach: Matt Nagy (12-4; 2nd season with Chicago)

2018 record: 12-4 (1st in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -140/under +120)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Head coach: Zac Taylor (0-0; 1st season with Cincinnati)

2018 record: 6-10 (4th in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +1800

Odds to win Super Bowl: +125000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +155/under -135)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Head coach: Freddie Kitchens (0-0; 1st season with Cleveland)

2018 record: 7-8-1 (3rd in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +125

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1600

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over +115/under -135)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Head coach: Jason Garrett (77-59; 10th season with Dallas)

2018 record: 10-6 (1st in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)

DENVER BRONCOS

Head coach: Vic Fangio (0-0; 1st season with Denver)

2018 record: 6-10 (3rd in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +1000

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 7 (over -135/under +115)

DETROIT LIONS

Head coach: Matt Patricia (6-10; 2nd season with Detroit)

2018 record:6-10 (4th in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +1200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -140/under +120)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Head coach: Matt LaFleuer (0-0; 1st season with Green Bay)

2018 record: 6-9-1 (3rd in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1800

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -130/under +110)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Head coach: Bill O'Brien (42-38; 6th season with Houston)

2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +130

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over +110/under -120)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Head coach: Frank Reich (10-6; 2nd season with Indianapolis)

2018 record: 10-6 (2nd in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000

2019 win total prediction: 7/5 (over +100/under -120)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Head coach: Doug Marrone (16-18; 4th season with Jacksonville)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +250

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -120/under +100)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Head coach: Andy Reid (65-31; 7th season with Kansas City)

2018 record: 12-4 (1st in AFC West)

Odds to win division: -150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over -130/under +110)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Head coach: Anthony Lynn (21-11; 3rd season with Los Angeles)

2018 record: 12-4 (2nd in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +175

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

2019 win total prediction: 10 (over +100/under -120)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Head coach: Sean McVay (24-8; 3rd season with Los Angeles)

2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC West)

Odds to win division: -200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1100

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Head coach: Brian Flores (0-0; 1st season with Miami)

2018 record: 7-9 (2nd in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +3300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +12500

2019 win total prediction: 4.5 (over -130/under +110)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Head coach: Mike Zimmer (47-32; 6th season with Minnesota)

2018 record: 8-7-1 (2nd in NFC North)

Odds to win division: +225

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -120/under +100)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Head coach: Bill Belichick (225-79; 20th season with New England)

2018 record: 11-5 (1st in AFC East)

Odds to win division: -500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +700

2019 win total prediction: 11 (over -140/under +120)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Head coach: Sean Payton (118-74; 13th season with New Orleans)

2018 record: 13-3 (1st in NFC South)

Odds to win division: -150

Odds to win Super Bowl: +800

2019 win total prediction: 10.5 (over +130/under -150)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Head coach: Pat Shurmer (5-11; 2nd season with New York)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +1100

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)

NEW YORK JETS

Head coach: Adam Gase (0-0; 1st season with New York)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC East)

Odds to win division: +800

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 7.5 (over -130/under +110)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Head coach: Jon Gruden (42-38; 6th season with Oakland)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in AFC West)

Odds to win division: +1200

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6600

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over -110/under -110)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Head coach: Doug Pederson (29-19; 4th season with Philadelphia)

2018 record: 9-7 (2nd in NFC East)

Odds to win division: -125

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1400

2019 win total prediction: 10 (over -140/under +120)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (125-66-1; 13th season with Pittsburgh)

2018 record: 9-6-1 (2nd in AFC North)

Odds to win division: +190

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

2019 win total prediction: 9 (over -145/under +125)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan (10-22; 3rd season with San Francisco)

2018 record: 4-12 (4th in NFC West)

Odds to win division: +500

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over -140/under +120)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Head coach: Pete Carroll (89-54-1; 10th season with Seattle)

2018 record: 10-6 (2nd NFC West)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

2019 win total prediction: 8.5 (over -120/under +100)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Head coach: Bruce Arians (0-0; 1st season with Tampa Bay)

2018 record: 5-11 (4th in NFC South)

Odds to win division: +1100

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000

2019 win total prediction: 6.5 (over -110/under -110)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Head coach: Mike Vrabel (9-7; 2nd season with Tennessee)

2018 record: 9-7 (3rd in AFC South)

Odds to win division: +300

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000

2019 win total prediction: 8 (over +100/under -120)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Head coach: Jay Gruden (35-44-1; 6th season with Washington)

2018 record: 7-9 (3rd in NFC East)

Odds to win division: +900

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000

2019 win total prediction: 6 (over +125/under -145)

Betting figures are courtesy of Bet-PA.