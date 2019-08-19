Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2019 NFL Season Outlook
Published

Los Angeles Rams 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2019 season trying to prove that their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and that the offense – led by quarterback Jared Goff – is the real deal.

The Rams finished tied for the best record in football (13-3) with the New Orleans Saints and got the last laugh when the two matched up against each other in the NFC Championship game – despite a clear blown pass interference penalty that ultimately turned the tide for them.

Goff enters his fourth season with the Rams and is coming off a career year where he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdown passes. Goff will have Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks to throw to once again this season. He also gets back a healthy Connor Kupp.

Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL last season but questions over his knee have swirled since the 2018 postseason. He didn’t play at all in the preseason and the Rams are hoping that his knee can hold up through the grueling season and into the playoffs.

The Rams are still a menacing defensive team, anchored by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The team added Clay Matthews and Eric Weddle in the offseason. Los Angeles has the potential to be one of the top defensive teams in the league this season.

Read below for more about the Rams heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay enters the field with his team before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay enters the field with his team before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Carolina Panthers

2

Sept. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

New Orleans Saints

3

Sept. 22

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Cleveland Browns

4

Sept. 29

4:05 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5

Oct. 3

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Seattle Seahawks

6

Oct. 13

4:05 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Atlanta Falcons

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

9

 

 

 

Bye

10

Nov. 10

4:25 pm

FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers

11

Nov. 17

8:20 pm

NBC

Chicago Bears

12

Nov. 25

8:15 pm

ESPN

Baltimore Ravens

13

Dec. 1

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Arizona Cardinals

14

Dec. 8

8:20 pm

NBC

Seattle Seahawks

15

Dec. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Dallas Cowboys

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

@ San Francisco 49ers

17

Dec. 29

4:25 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is shown during an NFL football training camp, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is shown during an NFL football training camp, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

  • QB: Jared Goff
  • RB: Todd Gurley II
  • WR: Brandin Cooks
  • DT: Aaron Donald
  • LB: Clay Matthews
  • CB: Aqib Talib
  • S: Eric Weddle

--

RAMS DRAFT PICKS

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson, left, runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson, left, runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

  • Round 2, Pick 61: Taylor Rapp, S
  • Round 3, Pick 70: Darrell Henderson, RB
  • Round 3, Pick 79: David Long Jr., DB
  • Round 3, Pick 97: Bobby Evans, T
  • Round 4, Pick 134: Greg Gaines, DT
  • Round 5, Pick 169: David Edwards, T
  • Round 7, Pick 243: Nick Scott, S
  • Round 7, Pick 251: Dakota Allen, LB

--

RECENT STORIES

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.