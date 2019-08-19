Los Angeles Rams 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2019 season trying to prove that their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and that the offense – led by quarterback Jared Goff – is the real deal.
The Rams finished tied for the best record in football (13-3) with the New Orleans Saints and got the last laugh when the two matched up against each other in the NFC Championship game – despite a clear blown pass interference penalty that ultimately turned the tide for them.
Goff enters his fourth season with the Rams and is coming off a career year where he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdown passes. Goff will have Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks to throw to once again this season. He also gets back a healthy Connor Kupp.
Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL last season but questions over his knee have swirled since the 2018 postseason. He didn’t play at all in the preseason and the Rams are hoping that his knee can hold up through the grueling season and into the playoffs.
The Rams are still a menacing defensive team, anchored by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The team added Clay Matthews and Eric Weddle in the offseason. Los Angeles has the potential to be one of the top defensive teams in the league this season.
Read below for more about the Rams heading into the 2019 season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Carolina Panthers
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
New Orleans Saints
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Cleveland Browns
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
5
|
Oct. 3
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
@ Seattle Seahawks
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
9
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Chicago Bears
|
12
|
Nov. 25
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Dallas Cowboys
|
16
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Arizona Cardinals
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Jared Goff
- RB: Todd Gurley II
- WR: Brandin Cooks
- DT: Aaron Donald
- LB: Clay Matthews
- CB: Aqib Talib
- S: Eric Weddle
--
RAMS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 2, Pick 61: Taylor Rapp, S
- Round 3, Pick 70: Darrell Henderson, RB
- Round 3, Pick 79: David Long Jr., DB
- Round 3, Pick 97: Bobby Evans, T
- Round 4, Pick 134: Greg Gaines, DT
- Round 5, Pick 169: David Edwards, T
- Round 7, Pick 243: Nick Scott, S
- Round 7, Pick 251: Dakota Allen, LB
--
