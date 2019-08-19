Los Angeles Rams 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2019 season trying to prove that their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and that the offense – led by quarterback Jared Goff – is the real deal.

The Rams finished tied for the best record in football (13-3) with the New Orleans Saints and got the last laugh when the two matched up against each other in the NFC Championship game – despite a clear blown pass interference penalty that ultimately turned the tide for them.

Goff enters his fourth season with the Rams and is coming off a career year where he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdown passes. Goff will have Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks to throw to once again this season. He also gets back a healthy Connor Kupp.

Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL last season but questions over his knee have swirled since the 2018 postseason. He didn’t play at all in the preseason and the Rams are hoping that his knee can hold up through the grueling season and into the playoffs.

The Rams are still a menacing defensive team, anchored by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The team added Clay Matthews and Eric Weddle in the offseason. Los Angeles has the potential to be one of the top defensive teams in the league this season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm FOX @ Carolina Panthers 2 Sept. 15 4:25 pm FOX New Orleans Saints 3 Sept. 22 8:20 pm NBC @ Cleveland Browns 4 Sept. 29 4:05 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Oct. 3 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Seattle Seahawks 6 Oct. 13 4:05 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX @ Atlanta Falcons 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS Cincinnati Bengals 9 Bye 10 Nov. 10 4:25 pm FOX Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Nov. 17 8:20 pm NBC Chicago Bears 12 Nov. 25 8:15 pm ESPN Baltimore Ravens 13 Dec. 1 4:05 pm FOX @ Arizona Cardinals 14 Dec. 8 8:20 pm NBC Seattle Seahawks 15 Dec. 15 4:25 pm FOX @ Dallas Cowboys 16 TBD TBD TBD @ San Francisco 49ers 17 Dec. 29 4:25 pm FOX Arizona Cardinals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Todd Gurley II

WR: Brandin Cooks

DT: Aaron Donald

LB: Clay Matthews

CB: Aqib Talib

S: Eric Weddle

RAMS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 61: Taylor Rapp, S

Round 3, Pick 70: Darrell Henderson, RB

Round 3, Pick 79: David Long Jr., DB

Round 3, Pick 97: Bobby Evans, T

Round 4, Pick 134: Greg Gaines, DT

Round 5, Pick 169: David Edwards, T

Round 7, Pick 243: Nick Scott, S

Round 7, Pick 251: Dakota Allen, LB

