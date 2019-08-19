Detroit Lions 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Detroit Lions will look to make a bit of noise in the ultra-competitive NFC North this season but will have to deal with the likes of the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions finished with six wins last season in Matt Patricia’s first season as a head coach. With the defensive additions in Trey Flowers and Mike Daniels, Detroit should look a bit better on that side of the ball. However, losing a talent like Ziggy Ansah will definitely impact them.

Detroit added tight end Jesse James in the offseason and drafted T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the draft. The team added Danny Amendola but lost Golden Tate in free agency.

It will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford responds with some new additions to his receiving core.

Read on for more about the Lions heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:25 pm FOX @ Arizona Cardinals 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS Los Angeles Chargers 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm FOX @ Philadelphia Eagles 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm FOX Kansas City Chiefs 5 Bye 6 Oct. 14 8:15 pm ESPN @ Green Bay Packers 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX Minnesota Vikings 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX New York Giants 9 Nov. 3 4:05 pm FOX @ Oakland Raiders 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS @ Chicago Bears 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm FOX Dallas Cowboys 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX @ Washington Redskins 13 Nov. 28 12:30 pm FOX Chicago Bears 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm FOX @ Minnesota Vikings 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 TBD TBD TBD @ Denver Broncos 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX Green Bay Packers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kerryon Johnson

WR: Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

DE: Trey Flowers

DT: Damon Harrison

CB: Darius Slay

LIONS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 8: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Round 2, Pick 43: Jahlani Tavai, LB

Round 3, Pick 81: Will Harris, DB

Round 4, Pick 117: Austin Bryant, DE

Round 5, Pick 146: Amani Oruwariye, CB

Round 6, Pick 184: Travis Fulgham, WR

Round 6, Pick 186: Ty Johnson, RB

Round 7, Pick 224: Isaac Nauta, TE

Round 7, Pick 229: P.J. Johnson, DT