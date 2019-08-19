Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Detroit Lions 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Detroit Lions will look to make a bit of noise in the ultra-competitive NFC North this season but will have to deal with the likes of the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions finished with six wins last season in Matt Patricia’s first season as a head coach. With the defensive additions in Trey Flowers and Mike Daniels, Detroit should look a bit better on that side of the ball. However, losing a talent like Ziggy Ansah will definitely impact them.

Detroit added tight end Jesse James in the offseason and drafted T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the draft. The team added Danny Amendola but lost Golden Tate in free agency.

It will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford responds with some new additions to his receiving core.

Read on for more about the Lions heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia speaks during a news conference after the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Arizona Cardinals

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Philadelphia Eagles

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs

5

 

 

 

Bye

6

Oct. 14

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Green Bay Packers

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

Minnesota Vikings

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

New York Giants

9

Nov. 3

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Oakland Raiders

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Chicago Bears

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

Dallas Cowboys

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Washington Redskins

13

Nov. 28

12:30 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Minnesota Vikings

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

@ Denver Broncos

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Green Bay Packers

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back to pass during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

  • QB: Matthew Stafford
  • RB: Kerryon Johnson
  • WR: Danny Amendola
  • TE: T.J. Hockenson
  • DE: Trey Flowers
  • DT: Damon Harrison
  • CB: Darius Slay

LIONS DRAFT PICKS

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) is pursued by the Buffalo Bills' defense during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, on Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

  • Round 1, Pick 8: T.J. Hockenson, TE
  • Round 2, Pick 43: Jahlani Tavai, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 81: Will Harris, DB
  • Round 4, Pick 117: Austin Bryant, DE
  • Round 5, Pick 146: Amani Oruwariye, CB
  • Round 6, Pick 184: Travis Fulgham, WR
  • Round 6, Pick 186: Ty Johnson, RB
  • Round 7, Pick 224: Isaac Nauta, TE
  • Round 7, Pick 229: P.J. Johnson, DT

