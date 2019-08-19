Detroit Lions 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Detroit Lions will look to make a bit of noise in the ultra-competitive NFC North this season but will have to deal with the likes of the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions finished with six wins last season in Matt Patricia’s first season as a head coach. With the defensive additions in Trey Flowers and Mike Daniels, Detroit should look a bit better on that side of the ball. However, losing a talent like Ziggy Ansah will definitely impact them.
Detroit added tight end Jesse James in the offseason and drafted T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the draft. The team added Danny Amendola but lost Golden Tate in free agency.
It will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford responds with some new additions to his receiving core.
Read on for more about the Lions heading into the 2019 season.
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
5
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
6
|
Oct. 14
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ Green Bay Packers
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
New York Giants
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Oakland Raiders
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Chicago Bears
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Washington Redskins
|
13
|
Nov. 28
|
12:30 pm
|
FOX
|
Chicago Bears
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
16
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
@ Denver Broncos
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Green Bay Packers
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Matthew Stafford
- RB: Kerryon Johnson
- WR: Danny Amendola
- TE: T.J. Hockenson
- DE: Trey Flowers
- DT: Damon Harrison
- CB: Darius Slay
LIONS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 8: T.J. Hockenson, TE
- Round 2, Pick 43: Jahlani Tavai, LB
- Round 3, Pick 81: Will Harris, DB
- Round 4, Pick 117: Austin Bryant, DE
- Round 5, Pick 146: Amani Oruwariye, CB
- Round 6, Pick 184: Travis Fulgham, WR
- Round 6, Pick 186: Ty Johnson, RB
- Round 7, Pick 224: Isaac Nauta, TE
- Round 7, Pick 229: P.J. Johnson, DT
