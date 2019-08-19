Cincinnati Bengals 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Cincinnati Bengals finished last in the AFC North in 2018 for the first time since 2010 and that was enough for the team to dump Marvin Lewis in favor of new head coach Zac Taylor.
While there’s a new face calling plays, some of the same storylines remain.
A.J. Green is not expected to be ready for Week 1, leaving undrafted rookie Damion Willis to step into his place. Andy Dalton is also coming back after a season-ending injury in 2018. The expectations for him will be very high in a pivotal season for him career-wise.
The Bengals also have to hope that John Ross and T.J. Boyd stay healthy long enough for Green to get back to full health.
Cincinnati has a ton of returnees on the defensive side, but the team allowed most yards per game and third-most points per game last season. They will have to be far better defensively to have a chance at a decent season.
Read below for more about the Bengals heading into the 2019 season.
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
4:05 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Seattle Seahawks
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Buffalo Bills
|
4
|
Sept. 30
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Baltimore Ravens
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Los Angeles Rams
|
9
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Oakland Raiders
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
New York Jets
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cleveland Browns
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
New England Patriots
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Miami Dolphins
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Cleveland Browns
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Andy Dalton
- RB: Joe Mixon
- WR: A.J. Green
- DE: Carlos Dunlap
- DT: Geno Atkins
BENGALS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 11: Jonah Williams, OT
- Round 2, Pick 20: Drew Sample, TE
- Round 3, Pick 72: Germaine Pratt, LB
- Round 4, Pick 104: Ryan Finley, QB
- Round 4, Pick 125: Renell Wren, DT
- Round 4, Pick 136, Michael Jordan, OL
- Round 6, Pick 182: Trayveon Williams, RB
- Round 6, Pick 210: Deshaun Davis, LB
- Round 6, Pick 211: Rodney Anderson, RB
- Round 7, Pick 223: Jordan Brown, CB
