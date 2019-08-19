Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Cincinnati Bengals 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Cincinnati Bengals finished last in the AFC North in 2018 for the first time since 2010 and that was enough for the team to dump Marvin Lewis in favor of new head coach Zac Taylor.

While there’s a new face calling plays, some of the same storylines remain.

A.J. Green is not expected to be ready for Week 1, leaving undrafted rookie Damion Willis to step into his place. Andy Dalton is also coming back after a season-ending injury in 2018. The expectations for him will be very high in a pivotal season for him career-wise.

The Bengals also have to hope that John Ross and T.J. Boyd stay healthy long enough for Green to get back to full health.

Cincinnati has a ton of returnees on the defensive side, but the team allowed most yards per game and third-most points per game last season. They will have to be far better defensively to have a chance at a decent season.

Read below for more about the Bengals heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, left, meets with quarterback Jake Dolegala (7) during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Seattle Seahawks

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

4

Sept. 30

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Baltimore Ravens

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Los Angeles Rams

9

 

 

 

Bye

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

11

Nov. 17

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Oakland Raiders

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cleveland Browns

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

New England Patriots

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Miami Dolphins

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Cleveland Browns

 

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

  • QB: Andy Dalton
  • RB: Joe Mixon
  • WR: A.J. Green
  • DE: Carlos Dunlap
  • DT: Geno Atkins

BENGALS DRAFT PICKS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

  • Round 1, Pick 11: Jonah Williams, OT
  • Round 2, Pick 20: Drew Sample, TE
  • Round 3, Pick 72: Germaine Pratt, LB
  • Round 4, Pick 104: Ryan Finley, QB
  • Round 4, Pick 125: Renell Wren, DT
  • Round 4, Pick 136, Michael Jordan, OL
  • Round 6, Pick 182: Trayveon Williams, RB
  • Round 6, Pick 210: Deshaun Davis, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 211: Rodney Anderson, RB
  • Round 7, Pick 223: Jordan Brown, CB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.