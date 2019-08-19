Tennessee Titans 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Tennessee Titans are entering the second season under Mike Vrabel and hoping to improve upon a nine-win season after just missing out on the playoffs.

Much like Jameis Winston with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s immense pressure on quarterback Marcus Mariota to stay healthy and lead the Titans to the playoffs. Mariota had already been feeling the pressure from the newly signed Ryan Tannehill, who was reportedly challenging for the starting job in training camp and preseason.

Helping Mariota will be running back Derrick Henry, wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, and tight end Delanie Walker. Mariota will need all the help on offense to make some noise in the AFC South, which appears to be a little bit more open after the retirement of Andrew Luck.

Tennessee was among the best defenses in the league last season and added Cameron Wake from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Another solid season defensively would give the Titans at least an outside chance of making the playoffs this season.

Read below for more about the Titans heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ Cleveland Browns 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS Indianapolis Colts 3 Sept. 19 8:20 pm NFL @ Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Atlanta Falcons 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS Buffalo Bills 6 Oct. 13 4:25 pm CBS @ Denver Broncos 7 Oct. 20 4:05 pm CBS Los Angeles Chargers 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm CBS @ Carolina Panthers 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS Kansas City Chiefs 11 Bye 12 Nov. 24 4:05 pm CBS Jacksonville Jaguars 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm CBS @ Indianapolis Colts 14 Dec. 8 4:25 pm CBS @ Oakland Raiders 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS Houston Texans 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX New Orleans Saints 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Houston Texans

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Marcus Mariota

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: Corey Davis

TE: Delanie Walker

LB: Cameron Wake

CB: Logan Ryan

S: Kelvin Byard

TITANS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 19: Jeffrey Simmons, DL

Round 2, Pick 51: A.J. Brown, WR

Round 3, Pick 82: Nate Davis, OL

Round 4, Pick 116: Amani Hooker, DB

Round 5, Pick 168: D'Andre Walker, LB

Round 6, Pick 188: David Long, LB

