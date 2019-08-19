Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Tennessee Titans 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Tennessee Titans are entering the second season under Mike Vrabel and hoping to improve upon a nine-win season after just missing out on the playoffs.

Much like Jameis Winston with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there’s immense pressure on quarterback Marcus Mariota to stay healthy and lead the Titans to the playoffs. Mariota had already been feeling the pressure from the newly signed Ryan Tannehill, who was reportedly challenging for the starting job in training camp and preseason.

Helping Mariota will be running back Derrick Henry, wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, and tight end Delanie Walker. Mariota will need all the help on offense to make some noise in the AFC South, which appears to be a little bit more open after the retirement of Andrew Luck.

Tennessee was among the best defenses in the league last season and added Cameron Wake from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Another solid season defensively would give the Titans at least an outside chance of making the playoffs this season.

Read below for more about the Titans heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cleveland Browns

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Indianapolis Colts

3

Sept. 19

8:20 pm

NFL

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Atlanta Falcons

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

6

Oct. 13

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Denver Broncos

7

Oct. 20

4:05 pm

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Carolina Panthers

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

11

 

 

 

Bye

12

Nov. 24

4:05 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Oakland Raiders

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Houston Texans

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

New Orleans Saints

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Houston Texans

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

  • QB: Marcus Mariota
  • RB: Derrick Henry
  • WR: Corey Davis
  • TE: Delanie Walker
  • LB: Cameron Wake
  • CB: Logan Ryan
  • S: Kelvin Byard

--

TITANS DRAFT PICKS

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kam Kelly (38) forces a fumble by Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Brown recovered the ball on the play. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

  • Round 1, Pick 19: Jeffrey Simmons, DL
  • Round 2, Pick 51: A.J. Brown, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 82: Nate Davis, OL
  • Round 4, Pick 116: Amani Hooker, DB
  • Round 5, Pick 168: D'Andre Walker, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 188: David Long, LB

--

