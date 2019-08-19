Denver Broncos 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

There is one thing we know for sure about the Denver Broncos this season: The defense is going to do well under new head coach Vic Fangio. The real uncertainty lays with the offense led by recently acquired quarterback Joe Flacco.

The defense has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL after being in the top 15 of fewest points allowed overall last season. However, the team still allowed 365 yards per game, which ranked among the worst. A healthy Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have the chance to turn that around.

Miller is the anchor of the defense and will be leaned upon to continue to be the leader. Chubb, who had 12 sacks of his own last season, is expected to have another big season.

Denver also added Kareem Jackson to pair with Chris Harris in the secondary. Both players could definitely do some damage on the defensive side of the football.

On offense, Flacco will get back Emmanuel Sanders at full health. However, the rest of the offense is a question mark. Philip Lindsay will be expected to capitalize on his breakout rookie season, while Denver is also hoping to get a good season upfront with the addition of Ja’Wuan James.

The AFC West is going to be really tight this season – you can definitely bet on that.

Read below for more about the Broncos heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 9 10:20 pm ESPN @ Oakland Raiders 2 Sept. 15 4:25 pm FOX Chicago Bears 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm FOX @ Green Bay Packers 4 Sept. 29 4:25 pm CBS Jacksonville Jaguars 5 Oct. 6 4:05 pm CBS @ Los Angeles Chargers 6 Oct. 13 4:25 pm CBS Tennessee Titans 7 Oct. 17 8:20 pm FOX Kansas City Chiefs 8 Oct. 27 4:25 pm CBS @ Indianapolis Colts 9 Nov. 3 4:25 pm CBS Cleveland Browns 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS @ Minnesota Vikings 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm CBS @ Buffalo Bills 13 Dec. 1 4:25 pm CBS Los Angeles Chargers 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ Houston Texans 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Kansas City Chiefs 16 TBD TBD TBD Detroit Lions 17 Dec. 29 4:25 pm CBS Oakland Raiders

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Joe Flacco

RB: Phillip Lindsay

WR: Emmanuel Sanders

LB: Von Miller

LB: Bradley Chubb

CB: Chris Harris

--

BRONCOS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 20: Noah Fant, TE

Round 2, Pick 41: Dalton Risner, G/C

Round 2, Pick 42: Drew Lock, QB

Round 3, Pick 71: Dre'Mont Jones, DT

Round 5, Pick 156: Justin Hollins, LB

Round 6, Pick 187: Juwann Winfree, WR

--