2019 NFL Season Outlook
Denver Broncos 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
There is one thing we know for sure about the Denver Broncos this season: The defense is going to do well under new head coach Vic Fangio. The real uncertainty lays with the offense led by recently acquired quarterback Joe Flacco.

The defense has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL after being in the top 15 of fewest points allowed overall last season. However, the team still allowed 365 yards per game, which ranked among the worst. A healthy Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have the chance to turn that around.

Miller is the anchor of the defense and will be leaned upon to continue to be the leader. Chubb, who had 12 sacks of his own last season, is expected to have another big season.

Denver also added Kareem Jackson to pair with Chris Harris in the secondary. Both players could definitely do some damage on the defensive side of the football.

On offense, Flacco will get back Emmanuel Sanders at full health. However, the rest of the offense is a question mark. Philip Lindsay will be expected to capitalize on his breakout rookie season, while Denver is also hoping to get a good season upfront with the addition of Ja’Wuan James.

The AFC West is going to be really tight this season – you can definitely bet on that.

Read below for more about the Broncos heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) stands with coach Vic Fangio, right, before the team's NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) stands with coach Vic Fangio, right, before the team's NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 9

10:20 pm

ESPN

@ Oakland Raiders

2

Sept. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Green Bay Packers

4

Sept. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

5

Oct. 6

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Los Angeles Chargers

6

Oct. 13

4:25 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

7

Oct. 17

8:20 pm

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs

8

Oct. 27

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

9

Nov. 3

4:25 pm

CBS

Cleveland Browns

10

 

 

 

Bye

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Minnesota Vikings

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Buffalo Bills

13

Dec. 1

4:25 pm

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Houston Texans

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Kansas City Chiefs

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

Detroit Lions

17

Dec. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) gives a thumbs up tp fans prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) gives a thumbs up tp fans prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

  • QB: Joe Flacco
  • RB: Phillip Lindsay
  • WR: Emmanuel Sanders
  • LB: Von Miller
  • LB: Bradley Chubb
  • CB: Chris Harris

BRONCOS DRAFT PICKS

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Noah Fant looks on as players take part in an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Noah Fant looks on as players take part in an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

  • Round 1, Pick 20: Noah Fant, TE
  • Round 2, Pick 41: Dalton Risner, G/C
  • Round 2, Pick 42: Drew Lock, QB
  • Round 3, Pick 71: Dre'Mont Jones, DT
  • Round 5, Pick 156: Justin Hollins, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 187: Juwann Winfree, WR

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.