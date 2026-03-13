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Jake Paul

Boxer Jake Paul hints at future run for office in interview with Trump

'I see myself as wanting to get more into this world,' Paul said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Trump endorses boxer Jake Paul for potential political run Video

Trump endorses boxer Jake Paul for potential political run

President Donald Trump welcomes boxer Jake Paul to the stage during a speech at a packaging facility in Boone County, Kentucky, and says Paul has his "complete and total" endorsement if he decides to run for office. (The White House)

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Popular YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul indicated he is planning to run for office in a recent sit-down interview with President Donald Trump. 

During an interview posted to Paul's YouTube channel Friday, Trump asked him if he would run for office. The president previously endorsed Paul for a potential office run during a speech at a packaging facility in Boone County, Kentucky, on Thursday.

"I think so," Paul answered, just after saying "I see myself as wanting to get more into this world. I believe it's the biggest way to create impact and change in America."

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Jake Paul speaks as President Donald Trump looks on

Boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul (R) speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Kentucky. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

If and when Paul does get into politics, he will have Trump as a high-profile ally, as Trump shared his own experience getting into politics as an outsider in the interview. 

"It's hard. A lot of people talk about it. You had to do it. And I had one shot left because you get to a certain age. You have a few years left. You know, the timing was good, but if I waited longer, it wouldn't have been good because of the clock. You know, the famous clock. Father time," Trump said. 

At a rally on Wednesday, Trump gave Paul his "complete and total endorsement" should the boxer choose to pursue political office.

JAKE PAUL PRAISES TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP, SAYS AMERICA IS 'HEALING SLOWLY' UNDER SECOND-TERM ADMINISTRATION

Jake Paul takes the stage during an event

Jake Paul takes the stage during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Kentucky. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump delivered the initial comments at a political rally at a logistics and transportation facility in Kentucky.

"I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," Trump said. "You have my complete and total endorsement."

During the rally, Paul praised Trump for his "courage."

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Donald Trump shakes hands with Jake Paul

President Donald Trump shakes hands with US boxer and influencer Jake Paul during a rally at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, on March 11, 2026. (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

"What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you," Paul said. "I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."

The two were later seen doing Trump's signature dance in a TikTok video posted by Paul himself. 

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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