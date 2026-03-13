Boxer Jake Paul hints at future run for office in interview with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Popular YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul indicated he is planning to run for office in a recent sit-down interview with President Donald Trump.

During an interview posted to Paul's YouTube channel Friday, Trump asked him if he would run for office. The president previously endorsed Paul for a potential office run during a speech at a packaging facility in Boone County, Kentucky, on Thursday.

"I think so," Paul answered, just after saying "I see myself as wanting to get more into this world. I believe it's the biggest way to create impact and change in America."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If and when Paul does get into politics, he will have Trump as a high-profile ally, as Trump shared his own experience getting into politics as an outsider in the interview.

"It's hard. A lot of people talk about it. You had to do it. And I had one shot left because you get to a certain age. You have a few years left. You know, the timing was good, but if I waited longer, it wouldn't have been good because of the clock. You know, the famous clock. Father time," Trump said.

At a rally on Wednesday, Trump gave Paul his "complete and total endorsement" should the boxer choose to pursue political office.

JAKE PAUL PRAISES TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP, SAYS AMERICA IS 'HEALING SLOWLY' UNDER SECOND-TERM ADMINISTRATION

Trump delivered the initial comments at a political rally at a logistics and transportation facility in Kentucky.

"I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," Trump said. "You have my complete and total endorsement."

During the rally, Paul praised Trump for his "courage."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you," Paul said. "I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."

The two were later seen doing Trump's signature dance in a TikTok video posted by Paul himself.