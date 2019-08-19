New York Giants 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The New York Giants come into the 2019 season with a different looking team from just one season ago.

The team traded away Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon during the offseason and acquired Jabrill Peppers and Golden Tate. The offense looks a bit depleted without Beckham but the team does still have the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley and returning players Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram.

Eli Manning’s time as the Giants quarterback could be coming to an end fairly soon. The Giants, to much of their fans’ immediate disappointment, selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of the draft and appeared to prove in the preseason that he isn’t what the fans thought he’d be.

New York also has a different look on defense with two rookies – Dexter Lawrence and Deandre Baker – who appear to be the season-opening starters against the Dallas Cowboys.

There should be zero expectations for the Giants going into the 2019 season as they continue to rebuild.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:25 pm FOX @ Dallas Cowboys 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS Buffalo Bills 3 Sept. 22 4:05 pm FOX @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm FOX Washington Redskins 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX Minnesota Vikings 6 Oct. 10 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ New England Patriots 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX Arizona Cardinals 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions 9 Nov. 4 8:15 pm ESPN Dallas Cowboys 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX @ New York Jets 11 Bye 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX @ Chicago Bears 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX Green Bay Packers 14 Dec. 9 8:15 pm ESPN @ Philadelphia Eagles 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX @ Washington Redskins 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX Philadelphia Eagles

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Eli Manning

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: Sterling Shephard

TE: Evan Engram

DE: B.J. Hill

LB: Kareem Martin

CB: Deandre Baker

GIANTS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 6: Daniel Jones, QB

Round 1, Pick 17: Dexter Lawrence, DT

Round 1, Pick 30: Deandre Baker, CB

Round 3, Pick 95: Oshane Ximines, DE

Round 4, Pick 108: Julian Love, DB

Round 5, Pick 143: Ryan Connelly, LB

Round 5, Pick 171: Darius Slayton, WR

Round 6, Pick 180: Corey Ballentine, CB

Round 7, Pick 232: George Asafo-Adjei, OL

Round 7, Pick 245: Chris Slayton, DT

