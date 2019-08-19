Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
New York Giants 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Giants come into the 2019 season with a different looking team from just one season ago.

The team traded away Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon during the offseason and acquired Jabrill Peppers and Golden Tate. The offense looks a bit depleted without Beckham but the team does still have the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley and returning players Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram.

Eli Manning’s time as the Giants quarterback could be coming to an end fairly soon. The Giants, to much of their fans’ immediate disappointment, selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick of the draft and appeared to prove in the preseason that he isn’t what the fans thought he’d be.

New York also has a different look on defense with two rookies – Dexter Lawrence and Deandre Baker – who appear to be the season-opening starters against the Dallas Cowboys.

There should be zero expectations for the Giants going into the 2019 season as they continue to rebuild.

Read below for more about the Giants heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Dallas Cowboys

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

3

Sept. 22

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

Minnesota Vikings

6

Oct. 10

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ New England Patriots

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

9

Nov. 4

8:15 pm

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Jets

11

 

 

 

Bye

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

@  Chicago Bears

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

Green Bay Packers

14

Dec. 9

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Philadelphia Eagles

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Washington Redskins

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

  • QB: Eli Manning
  • QB: Daniel Jones
  • RB: Saquon Barkley
  • WR: Sterling Shephard
  • TE: Evan Engram
  • DE: B.J. Hill
  • LB: Kareem Martin
  • CB: Deandre Baker

GIANTS DRAFT PICKS

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

  • Round 1, Pick 6: Daniel Jones, QB
  • Round 1, Pick 17: Dexter Lawrence, DT
  • Round 1, Pick 30: Deandre Baker, CB
  • Round 3, Pick 95: Oshane Ximines, DE
  • Round 4, Pick 108: Julian Love, DB
  • Round 5, Pick 143: Ryan Connelly, LB
  • Round 5, Pick 171: Darius Slayton, WR
  • Round 6, Pick 180: Corey Ballentine, CB
  • Round 7, Pick 232: George Asafo-Adjei, OL
  • Round 7, Pick 245: Chris Slayton, DT

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.