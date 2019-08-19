Indianapolis Colts 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Indianapolis Colts’ hope for a Super Bowl title in the 2019 season went up in flames in August when quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL.

Everything changed for the Colts at that moment. The team will now have to rely on Jacoby Brissett to try and lead them back to the playoffs this season in a tough AFC South where the Houston Texans are seen as the favorites with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans also challenging.

Brissett in for Luck is the only major change for the Colts. The team still has a solid offensive line with T.Y. Hilton and new addition Devin Funchess as wide receiver targets.

Darius Leonard, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro, returns as a linebacker to anchor the defense.

Most of the team is back, which is a good sign. But not having Luck is a devastating blow that is going to still be the focus of the season for many critics of the team as 2019 chugs on.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:05 pm CBS @ Los Angeles Chargers 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm CBS @ Tennessee Titans 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS Atlanta Falcons 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS Oakland Raiders 5 Oct. 6 8:20 pm NBC @ Kansas City Chiefs 6 Bye 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm CBS Houston Texans 8 Oct. 27 4:25 pm CBS Denver Broncos 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm CBS @ Pittsburgh Steelers 10 Nov. 10 4:05 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm CBS Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Nov. 21 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Houston Texans 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm CBS Tennessee Titans 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 Dec. 16 8:15 pm ESPN @ New Orleans Saints 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS Jacksonville Jaguars

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Jacoby Brissett

WR: T.Y. Hilton

WR: Devin Funchess

TE: Eric Ebron

LB: Darius Leonard

DE: Justin Houston

--

COLTS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 34: Rock Ya-Sin, CB

Round 2, Pick 49: Ben Banogu, LB

Round 2, Pick 59: Parris Campbell, WR

Round 3, Pick 88: Bobby Okereke, LB

Round 4, Pick 109: Khari Willis, S

Round 5, Pick 144: Marvell Tell, CB

Round 5, Pick 164: E.J. Speed, LB

Round 6, Pick 199: Gerri Green, DE

Round 7, Pick 240: Jackson Barton, T

Round 7, Pick 246: Javon Patterson, C

--