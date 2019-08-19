Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Indianapolis Colts 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts’ hope for a Super Bowl title in the 2019 season went up in flames in August when quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL.

Everything changed for the Colts at that moment. The team will now have to rely on Jacoby Brissett to try and lead them back to the playoffs this season in a tough AFC South where the Houston Texans are seen as the favorites with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans also challenging.

Brissett in for Luck is the only major change for the Colts. The team still has a solid offensive line with T.Y. Hilton and new addition Devin Funchess as wide receiver targets.

Darius Leonard, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro, returns as a linebacker to anchor the defense.

Most of the team is back, which is a good sign. But not having Luck is a devastating blow that is going to still be the focus of the season for many critics of the team as 2019 chugs on.

Read below for more about the Colts heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, left, watches as players get ready for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Los Angeles Chargers

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Tennessee Titans

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Atlanta Falcons

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Oakland Raiders

5

Oct. 6

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Kansas City Chiefs

6

 

 

 

Bye

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

CBS

Houston Texans

8

Oct. 27

4:25 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

10

Nov. 10

4:05 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

12

Nov. 21

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Houston Texans

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15

Dec. 16

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ New Orleans Saints

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts after forcing a turnover during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Leonard believes better fundamentals will help him reduce the number of missed tackles, and he hopes to create more turnovers. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

  • QB: Jacoby Brissett
  • WR: T.Y. Hilton
  • WR: Devin Funchess
  • TE: Eric Ebron
  • LB: Darius Leonard
  • DE: Justin Houston

COLTS DRAFT PICKS

Recently re-signed cornerbacks Desir and Kenny Moore II and second-round draft Rock Ya-Sin, an emerging playmaker, could help the Colts become a top-10 defense. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

  • Round 2, Pick 34: Rock Ya-Sin, CB
  • Round 2, Pick 49: Ben Banogu, LB
  • Round 2, Pick 59: Parris Campbell, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 88: Bobby Okereke, LB
  • Round 4, Pick 109: Khari Willis, S
  • Round 5, Pick 144: Marvell Tell, CB
  • Round 5, Pick 164: E.J. Speed, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 199: Gerri Green, DE
  • Round 7, Pick 240: Jackson Barton, T
  • Round 7, Pick 246: Javon Patterson, C

