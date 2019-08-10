Atlanta Falcons 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season in which they finished behind the division-leading New Orleans Saints and tied with the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

The Falcons still have their main core intact with Matt Ryan under center taking snaps and looking for Julio Jones to throw to. However, the emergence of Calvin Ridley last season makes it all the more likely that he will get a lot more targets in his second season.

To get back to the playoffs, the Falcons will have to rely on their defense. The team added defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the Saints in the offseason to bolster the defense.

Atlanta opens the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

Read below for more about the Falcons heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm FOX @ Minnesota Vikings 2 Sept. 15 8:25 pm NBC Philadelphia Eagles 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm CBS @ Indianapolis Colts 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS Tennessee Titans 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX @ Houston Texans 6 Oct. 13 4:05 pm FOX @ Arizona Cardinals 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX Los Angeles Rams 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX Seattle Seahawks 9 Bye 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX @ New Orleans Saints 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm FOX @ Carolina Panthers 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 Nov. 28 8:20 pm NBC New Orleans Saints 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 15 Dec. 15 4:25 pm FOX @ San Francisco 49ers 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm FOX Jacksonville Jaguars 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Devonta Freeman

WR: Julio Jones

WR: Calvin Ridley

OL: Chris Lindstrom

DT: Tyeler Davison

DE: Takkarist McKinley

--

FALCONS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 14: Chris Lindstrom, G

Round 1, Pick 31: Kaleb McGary, T

Round 4, Pick 111: Kendall Sheffield, DB

Round 4, Pick 135: John Cominsky, DE

Round 5, Pick 152: Qadree Ollison, RB

Round 5, Pick 172: Jordan Miller, DB

Round 6, Pick 203: Marcus Green, WR

--