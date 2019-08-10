Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Atlanta Falcons 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season in which they finished behind the division-leading New Orleans Saints and tied with the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

The Falcons still have their main core intact with Matt Ryan under center taking snaps and looking for Julio Jones to throw to. However, the emergence of Calvin Ridley last season makes it all the more likely that he will get a lot more targets in his second season.

To get back to the playoffs, the Falcons will have to rely on their defense. The team added defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the Saints in the offseason to bolster the defense.

Atlanta opens the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

Read below for more about the Falcons heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play against the Washington Redskins during the first half an NFL pre-season football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Minnesota Vikings

2

Sept. 15

8:25 pm

NBC

Philadelphia Eagles

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Indianapolis Colts

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Houston Texans

6

Oct. 13

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Arizona Cardinals

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Rams

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks

9

 

 

 

Bye

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New Orleans Saints

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Carolina Panthers

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13

Nov. 28

8:20 pm

NBC

New Orleans Saints

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

15

Dec. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

@ San Francisco 49ers

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FILE - In this July 22, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

  • QB: Matt Ryan
  • RB: Devonta Freeman
  • WR: Julio Jones
  • WR: Calvin Ridley
  • OL: Chris Lindstrom
  • DT: Tyeler Davison
  • DE: Takkarist McKinley

--

FALCONS DRAFT PICKS

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during Atlanta Falcons training camp on July 27, 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Round 1, Pick 14: Chris Lindstrom, G
  • Round 1, Pick 31: Kaleb McGary, T
  • Round 4, Pick 111: Kendall Sheffield, DB
  • Round 4, Pick 135: John Cominsky, DE
  • Round 5, Pick 152: Qadree Ollison, RB
  • Round 5, Pick 172: Jordan Miller, DB
  • Round 6, Pick 203: Marcus Green, WR

--

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News.