Atlanta Falcons 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season in which they finished behind the division-leading New Orleans Saints and tied with the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.
The Falcons still have their main core intact with Matt Ryan under center taking snaps and looking for Julio Jones to throw to. However, the emergence of Calvin Ridley last season makes it all the more likely that he will get a lot more targets in his second season.
To get back to the playoffs, the Falcons will have to rely on their defense. The team added defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the Saints in the offseason to bolster the defense.
Atlanta opens the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.
Read below for more about the Falcons heading into the 2019 season.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
8:25 pm
|
NBC
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Indianapolis Colts
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Tennessee Titans
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Houston Texans
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
9
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ New Orleans Saints
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Carolina Panthers
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
13
|
Nov. 28
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
New Orleans Saints
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Carolina Panthers
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Matt Ryan
- RB: Devonta Freeman
- WR: Julio Jones
- WR: Calvin Ridley
- OL: Chris Lindstrom
- DT: Tyeler Davison
- DE: Takkarist McKinley
--
FALCONS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 14: Chris Lindstrom, G
- Round 1, Pick 31: Kaleb McGary, T
- Round 4, Pick 111: Kendall Sheffield, DB
- Round 4, Pick 135: John Cominsky, DE
- Round 5, Pick 152: Qadree Ollison, RB
- Round 5, Pick 172: Jordan Miller, DB
- Round 6, Pick 203: Marcus Green, WR
--
RECENT STORIES