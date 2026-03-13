UNC GM Michael Lombardi claims 'fake stories' helped undermine Bill Belichick’s debut season

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After a legendary NFL coaching career that produced eight Super Bowl rings as both an assistant and head coach, Bill Belichick made the jump to the college ranks last year.

Belichick led North Carolina to a 4-8 record in his first season in Chapel Hill, but a string of off-field headlines largely overshadowed the program.

UNC general manager Michael Lombardi recently addressed the scrutiny and outside criticism that surrounded the program last season, defending the team’s response amid what he characterized as inaccurate accounts.

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"All during those stormy times, all during when the boat was getting capsized, when people were attacking us with fake rumors and fake stories all over — nobody’s corrected them yet, but that’s OK, we understand — our players hung together," Lombardi told the "Pat McAfee Show" last week.

Lombardi also suggested the program’s high profile made it a target but argued the scrutiny ultimately reinforced the team’s resolve, especially on the recruiting trail.

BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON HOT MIC MOMENT LEAKED AMID UNC DRAMA-FILLED SEASON

"We did not lose one single recruit to another team. Now, they tried. A lot of that, to me, was the dedication of our recruiting class, and that’s what I think gives all of everybody in this program the lift that we need. Because those players have bought into our messaging, and they stood firm in a time of trouble."

"Look, let’s face it. If you’re not worth a darn, they’re not going to attack you. Some programs are not worth attacking. They’re going to attack us. We expect it. It’s all good. We’ve been in the arena before. We don’t listen to the noise. We focus on what we have to focus on and we move forward."

During last year’s widely discussed "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview, Hudson faced accusations that she attempted to exert control during the former NFL coach’s sit-down. The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football."

The viral moment sparked questions about Hudson’s involvement in both his personal and professional life and whether it could affect football operations.

However, in the months leading up to the start of Belichick's debut season, multiple Tar Heels football players spoke out and insisted the coach's personal life hadn't disrupted the team in any way.

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp made it clear that any outside "noise" has not negatively affected the team. From Shipp's point of view, Hudson has not been overly involved in Belichick's coaching process.

"Social media can promote some narrative, but that was not a distraction to us at all," Shipp said in July 2025. "There was never a problem, like people saying she was running practice. We'd never really see her in the building. That was never a problem."

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Then-UNC quarterback Gio Lopez also weighed in, saying Hudson was more visible online than at the team complex and describing Belichick as a "normal coach."

"I log on my phone and see something about coach Belichick, so it is different, of course," Lopez said. "But you'd never think that about him. He's a normal guy, a normal coach. That's how he carries himself. He's very personable, not worried about the spotlight. He just does his job."

Lopez threw for 1,747 yards at UNC in 2025 before transferring to Wake Forest in January.

In October, Belichick addressed speculation that he and school officials had discussed a "potential exit strategy" during his tumultuous first season. "I’m fully committed to UNC football and the program we’re building here," Belichick said in a statement at the time.

Belichick dismissed the increased attention on his personal life. "Sometimes it's noisy, and sometimes it isn't," he told ESPN last summer. "Sometimes with the Patriots it was noisy, too."

UNC opens spring camp on March 24.

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