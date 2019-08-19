Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Minnesota Vikings 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Minnesota Vikings just missed out on making the playoffs last season despite having a solid team. Bouncing back from an 8-7-1 record could be easier given the solid core the organization has built over the last few seasons.

The team brings back its solid offensive core led by Kirk Cousins and including Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph. As long as the main players stay healthy, Minnesota’s offense should be firing on all cylinders.

Defensively, the team still looks good on paper.

Minnesota still has Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes in its secondary with Anthony Barr as the team’s top linebacker and Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph starting on the defensive line.

The Vikings will be in for a challenge early in the season with four straight games against expected playoff contenders. The team kicks off its 2019 campaign at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 9.

Read below for more about the Vikings heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks with reporters following the team's 27-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Green Bay Packers

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Oakland Raiders

4

Sept. 29

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Chicago Bears

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Giants

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

8

Oct. 24

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Washington Redskins

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Kansas City Chiefs

10

Nov. 10

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Dallas Cowboys

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

CBS

Denver Broncos

12

 

 

 

Bye

13

Dec. 2

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ Seattle Seahawks

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Detroit Lions

15

Dec. 15

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Los Angeles Chargers

16

Dec. 23

8:15 pm

ESPN

Green Bay Packers

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen (19) runs with the ball after a reception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

  • QB: Kirk Cousins
  • RB: Dalvin Cook
  • WR: Stefon Diggs
  • WR: Adam Thielen
  • DT: Linval Joseph
  • DE: Everson Griffen
  • LB: Anthony Barr
  • S: Harrison Smith

VIKINGS DRAFT PICKS

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (17) runs from Arizona Cardinals safety Jonathan Owens after making a reception during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

  • Round 1, Pick 18: Garrett Bradbury, C
  • Round 2, Pick 50: Irv Smith Jr., TE
  • Round 3, Pick 102: Alexander Mattison, RB
  • Round 4, Pick 114: Dru Samla, G
  • Round 5, Pick 162: Cameron Smith, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 190: Armon Watts, DT
  • Round 6, Pick 191: Marcus Epps, S
  • Round 6, Pick 193: Oli Udoh, T
  • Round 7, Pick 217: Kris Boyd, CB
  • Round 7, Pick 239: Dillon Mitchell, WR

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.