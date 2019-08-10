Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Arizona Cardinals 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Arizona Cardinals will look to bounce back from a miserable 2018 season with a first-time NFL head coach and a rookie quarterback that was the top pick of this past draft.

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, who was let go by Texas Tech and then was set to be the offensive coordinator for USC. With the first pick, the Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray – who turned down a contract with Major League Baseball to play football.

Arizona will also have another season of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He has been the main staple of the Cardinals’ offense and now will have an opportunity to mentor a young quarterback in Murray during his first professional season.

The Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. The addition of Terrell Suggs should help going forward. The Cardinals will also have rookie Zach Allen starting on the defensive line. Patrick Peterson returns in the secondary with new addition Robert Alford.

Read below for more about the Cardinals heading into the upcoming season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Richardson (83) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:25 pm

FOX

Detroit Lions

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Baltimore Ravens

3

Sept. 22

4:05 pm

FOX

Carolina Panthers

4

Sept. 29

4:05 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Cincinnati Bengals

6

Oct. 13

4:05 pm

FOX

Atlanta Falcons

7

Oct. 20

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Giants

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

CBS

@ New Orleans Saints

9

Oct. 31

8:20 pm

NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11

Nov. 17

4:05 pm

FOX

@ San Francisco 49ers

12

 

 

 

BYE

13

Dec. 1

4:05 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Rams

14

Dec. 8

4:25 pm

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

15

Dec. 15

N/A

CBS

Cleveland Browns

16

Dec. 22

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Seattle Seahawks

17

Dec. 29

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Los Angeles Rams

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

  • QB: Kyler Murray 
  • RB: David Johnson 
  • WR: Larry Fitzgerald 
  • LB: Chandler Jones
  • LB: Terrell Suggs 
  • CB: Patrick Peterson

CARDINALS DRAFT PICKS

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warm up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

  • Round 1, Pick 1: Kyler Murray, QB,
  • Round 2, Pick 33: Byron Murphy, CB
  • Round 2, Pick 62: Andy Isabella, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 65: Zach Allen, DE
  • Round 4, Pick 103: Hakeem Butler, WR
  • Round 5, Pick 139: Deionte Thompson, S
  • Round 6, Pick 174: KeeSean Johnson, WR
  • Round 6, Pick 179: Lamont Gaillard, C
  • Round 7, Pick 248: Joshua Miles, T
  • Round 7, Pick 249: Michale Dogbe, DE
  • Round 7, Pick 254: Caleb Wilson, TE

