Arizona Cardinals 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Arizona Cardinals will look to bounce back from a miserable 2018 season with a first-time NFL head coach and a rookie quarterback that was the top pick of this past draft.

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, who was let go by Texas Tech and then was set to be the offensive coordinator for USC. With the first pick, the Cardinals selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray – who turned down a contract with Major League Baseball to play football.

Arizona will also have another season of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He has been the main staple of the Cardinals’ offense and now will have an opportunity to mentor a young quarterback in Murray during his first professional season.

The Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. The addition of Terrell Suggs should help going forward. The Cardinals will also have rookie Zach Allen starting on the defensive line. Patrick Peterson returns in the secondary with new addition Robert Alford.

Read below for more about the Cardinals heading into the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:25 pm FOX Detroit Lions 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Baltimore Ravens 3 Sept. 22 4:05 pm FOX Carolina Panthers 4 Sept. 29 4:05 pm FOX Seattle Seahawks 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm FOX @ Cincinnati Bengals 6 Oct. 13 4:05 pm FOX Atlanta Falcons 7 Oct. 20 1:00 pm FOX @ New York Giants 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm CBS @ New Orleans Saints 9 Oct. 31 8:20 pm NFL Network San Francisco 49ers 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm FOX @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Nov. 17 4:05 pm FOX @ San Francisco 49ers 12 BYE 13 Dec. 1 4:05 pm FOX Los Angeles Rams 14 Dec. 8 4:25 pm CBS Pittsburgh Steelers 15 Dec. 15 N/A CBS Cleveland Browns 16 Dec. 22 4:25 pm FOX @ Seattle Seahawks 17 Dec. 29 4:25 pm FOX @ Los Angeles Rams

---

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: David Johnson

WR: Larry Fitzgerald

LB: Chandler Jones

LB: Terrell Suggs

CB: Patrick Peterson

---

CARDINALS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 1: Kyler Murray, QB,

Round 2, Pick 33: Byron Murphy, CB

Round 2, Pick 62: Andy Isabella, WR

Round 3, Pick 65: Zach Allen, DE

Round 4, Pick 103: Hakeem Butler, WR

Round 5, Pick 139: Deionte Thompson, S

Round 6, Pick 174: KeeSean Johnson, WR

Round 6, Pick 179: Lamont Gaillard, C

Round 7, Pick 248: Joshua Miles, T

Round 7, Pick 249: Michale Dogbe, DE

Round 7, Pick 254: Caleb Wilson, TE

--