Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs and having a legitimate shot of getting back to the Super Bowl hinge on the health of quarterback Carson Wentz.
Wentz only played a full 16-game season his rookie year. His last two seasons have been marred by injury. A full season of Wentz and the Eagles will be in good shape.
Philadelphia added DeSean Jackson to the offense to give Wentz a threat over-the-top this season. Jordan Howard was also brought in to be the team’s starting running back after he spent the last few seasons splitting time with Tarik Cohen on the Chicago Bears.
The Eagles still have a strong defensive line anchored by returning defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The team also added Malik Jackson to the defense a year after he recorded 3.5 sacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Philadelphia is poised to have a good year – even in a competitive NFC East.
Read below for more about the Eagles heading into the 2019 season.
--
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Washington Redskins
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Detroit Lions
|
4
|
Sept. 26
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
@ Green Bay Packers
|
5
|
Oct. 6
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
New York Jets
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Dallas Cowboys
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Buffalo Bills
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Chicago Bears
|
10
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
11
|
Nov. 17
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
New England Patriots
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Miami Dolphins
|
14
|
Dec. 9
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
New York Giants
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Washington Redskins
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ New York Giants
--
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Carson Wentz
- RB: Juwan Howard
- WR: Nelson Agholor
- WR: DeSean Jackson
- TE: Zach Ertz
- DT: Malik Jackson
- DT: Fletcher Cox
- S: Malcolm Jenkins
--
EAGLES DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 22: Andre Dillard, T
- Round 2, Pick 53: Miles Sanders, RB
- Round 2, Pick 57: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR
- Round 4, Pick 138: Shareef Miller, DE
- Round 5, Pick 167: Clayton Thorson
--
