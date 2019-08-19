Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs and having a legitimate shot of getting back to the Super Bowl hinge on the health of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz only played a full 16-game season his rookie year. His last two seasons have been marred by injury. A full season of Wentz and the Eagles will be in good shape.

Philadelphia added DeSean Jackson to the offense to give Wentz a threat over-the-top this season. Jordan Howard was also brought in to be the team’s starting running back after he spent the last few seasons splitting time with Tarik Cohen on the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles still have a strong defensive line anchored by returning defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The team also added Malik Jackson to the defense a year after he recorded 3.5 sacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia is poised to have a good year – even in a competitive NFC East.

Read below for more about the Eagles heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm FOX Washington Redskins 2 Sept. 15 8:20 pm NBC @ Atlanta Falcons 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm FOX Detroit Lions 4 Sept. 26 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Green Bay Packers 5 Oct. 6 1:00 pm CBS New York Jets 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm FOX @ Minnesota Vikings 7 Oct. 20 8:20 pm NBC @ Dallas Cowboys 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX @ Buffalo Bills 9 Nov. 3 1:00 pm FOX Chicago Bears 10 Bye 11 Nov. 17 4:25 pm CBS New England Patriots 12 Nov. 24 8:20 pm NBC Seattle Seahawks 13 Dec. 1 1:00 pm FOX @ Miami Dolphins 14 Dec. 9 8:15 pm ESPN New York Giants 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Washington Redskins 16 Dec. 22 4:25 pm FOX Dallas Cowboys 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX @ New York Giants

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Juwan Howard

WR: Nelson Agholor

WR: DeSean Jackson

TE: Zach Ertz

DT: Malik Jackson

DT: Fletcher Cox

S: Malcolm Jenkins

EAGLES DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 22: Andre Dillard, T

Round 2, Pick 53: Miles Sanders, RB

Round 2, Pick 57: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR

Round 4, Pick 138: Shareef Miller, DE

Round 5, Pick 167: Clayton Thorson

