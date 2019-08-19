Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs and having a legitimate shot of getting back to the Super Bowl hinge on the health of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz only played a full 16-game season his rookie year. His last two seasons have been marred by injury. A full season of Wentz and the Eagles will be in good shape.

Philadelphia added DeSean Jackson to the offense to give Wentz a threat over-the-top this season. Jordan Howard was also brought in to be the team’s starting running back after he spent the last few seasons splitting time with Tarik Cohen on the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles still have a strong defensive line anchored by returning defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The team also added Malik Jackson to the defense a year after he recorded 3.5 sacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia is poised to have a good year – even in a competitive NFC East.

Read below for more about the Eagles heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to Carson Wentz #11 during a timeout in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on August 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

2

Sept. 15

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Atlanta Falcons

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Detroit Lions

4

Sept. 26

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Green Bay Packers

5

Oct. 6

1:00 pm

CBS

New York Jets

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Minnesota Vikings

7

Oct. 20

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Dallas Cowboys

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Buffalo Bills

9

Nov. 3

1:00 pm

FOX

Chicago Bears

Bye

11

Nov. 17

4:25 pm

CBS

New England Patriots

12

Nov. 24

8:20 pm

NBC

Seattle Seahawks

13

Dec. 1

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Miami Dolphins

14

Dec. 9

8:15 pm

ESPN

New York Giants

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Washington Redskins

16

Dec. 22

4:25 pm

FOX

Dallas Cowboys

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

@ New York Giants

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

  • QB: Carson Wentz
  • RB: Juwan Howard
  • WR: Nelson Agholor
  • WR: DeSean Jackson
  • TE: Zach Ertz
  • DT: Malik Jackson
  • DT: Fletcher Cox
  • S: Malcolm Jenkins

EAGLES DRAFT PICKS

Philadelphia Eagles' JJ Arcega-Whiteside (19) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens' Maurice Canady (26) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

  • Round 1, Pick 22: Andre Dillard, T
  • Round 2, Pick 53: Miles Sanders, RB
  • Round 2, Pick 57: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR
  • Round 4, Pick 138: Shareef Miller, DE
  • Round 5, Pick 167: Clayton Thorson

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News.