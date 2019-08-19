Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Cleveland Browns 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The hype could not be bigger for the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield is entering his second season as the starter. He is coming off a historic rookie year, in which he threw 27 touchdown passes in just 14 games.

Now, with a talented receiving core around him led by the newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., nothing is really stopping Mayfield from having another remarkable season.

While the offense is going to have a huge spotlight on them throughout the entire season, the Browns’ defense looks pretty good as well. Myles Garrett is coming off a career year with 13.5 sacks, while the team added Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon to the same line. Morgan Burnett also joins a solid secondary that may cause some problems for opposing defenses.

The Browns are in line to make a decent run in the regular season and even make a case for an AFC title.

Read below for more about the Browns heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens during a news conference after the team's NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Tennessee Titans

2

Sept. 16

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ New York Jets

3

Sept. 22

8:20 pm

NBC

Los Angeles Rams

4

Sept. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Baltimore Ravens

5

Oct. 7

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ San Francisco 49ers

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

Seattle Seahawks

7

 

 

 

Bye

8

Oct. 27

4:25 pm

CBS

@ New England Patriots

9

Nov. 3

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Denver Broncos

10

Nov. 10

1:00 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

11

Nov. 14

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers

12

Nov. 24

1:00 pm

CBS

Miami Dolphins

13

Dec. 1

4:25 pm

CBS

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

14

Dec. 8

1:00 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

15

Dec. 15

4:05 pm

CBS

@ Arizona Cardinals

16

Dec. 22

1:00 pm

CBS

Baltimore Ravens

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

CBS

@ Cincinnati Bengals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

  • QB: Baker Mayfield
  • RB: Nick Chubb
  • WR: Odell Beckham Jr.
  • WR: Jarvis Landry
  • TE: David Njoku
  • DE: Myles Garrett
  • DT: Sheldon Richardson
  • CB: Greedy Williams

BROWNS DRAFT PICKS

Cleveland Browns Austin Seibert watches his 33-yard field goal during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

  • Round 2, Pick 46: Greedy Williams, CB
  • Round 3, Pick 80: Slone Takitaki, LB
  • Round 3, Pick 119: Sheldrick Redwine, S
  • Round 5, Pick 155: Mack Wilson, LB
  • Round 5, Pick 170: Austin Seibert, K
  • Round 6, Pick 189: Drew Forbes, T
  • Round 7, Pick 221: Donnie Lewis Jr., CB

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.