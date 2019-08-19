Cleveland Browns 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The hype could not be bigger for the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield is entering his second season as the starter. He is coming off a historic rookie year, in which he threw 27 touchdown passes in just 14 games.

Now, with a talented receiving core around him led by the newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., nothing is really stopping Mayfield from having another remarkable season.

While the offense is going to have a huge spotlight on them throughout the entire season, the Browns’ defense looks pretty good as well. Myles Garrett is coming off a career year with 13.5 sacks, while the team added Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon to the same line. Morgan Burnett also joins a solid secondary that may cause some problems for opposing defenses.

The Browns are in line to make a decent run in the regular season and even make a case for an AFC title.

Read below for more about the Browns heading into the 2019 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 1:00 pm CBS Tennessee Titans 2 Sept. 16 8:15 pm ESPN @ New York Jets 3 Sept. 22 8:20 pm NBC Los Angeles Rams 4 Sept. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Baltimore Ravens 5 Oct. 7 8:15 pm ESPN @ San Francisco 49ers 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm FOX Seattle Seahawks 7 Bye 8 Oct. 27 4:25 pm CBS @ New England Patriots 9 Nov. 3 4:25 pm CBS @ Denver Broncos 10 Nov. 10 1:00 pm CBS Buffalo Bills 11 Nov. 14 8:20 pm FOX/NFL Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Nov. 24 1:00 pm CBS Miami Dolphins 13 Dec. 1 4:25 pm CBS @ Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Dec. 8 1:00 pm CBS Cincinnati Bengals 15 Dec. 15 4:05 pm CBS @ Arizona Cardinals 16 Dec. 22 1:00 pm CBS Baltimore Ravens 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm CBS @ Cincinnati Bengals

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Nick Chubb

WR: Odell Beckham Jr.

WR: Jarvis Landry

TE: David Njoku

DE: Myles Garrett

DT: Sheldon Richardson

CB: Greedy Williams

BROWNS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 46: Greedy Williams, CB

Round 3, Pick 80: Slone Takitaki, LB

Round 3, Pick 119: Sheldrick Redwine, S

Round 5, Pick 155: Mack Wilson, LB

Round 5, Pick 170: Austin Seibert, K

Round 6, Pick 189: Drew Forbes, T

Round 7, Pick 221: Donnie Lewis Jr., CB