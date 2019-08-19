Cleveland Browns 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The hype could not be bigger for the Cleveland Browns.
Baker Mayfield is entering his second season as the starter. He is coming off a historic rookie year, in which he threw 27 touchdown passes in just 14 games.
Now, with a talented receiving core around him led by the newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., nothing is really stopping Mayfield from having another remarkable season.
While the offense is going to have a huge spotlight on them throughout the entire season, the Browns’ defense looks pretty good as well. Myles Garrett is coming off a career year with 13.5 sacks, while the team added Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon to the same line. Morgan Burnett also joins a solid secondary that may cause some problems for opposing defenses.
The Browns are in line to make a decent run in the regular season and even make a case for an AFC title.
Read below for more about the Browns heading into the 2019 season.
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Tennessee Titans
|
2
|
Sept. 16
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ New York Jets
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Baltimore Ravens
|
5
|
Oct. 7
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
7
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ New England Patriots
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Denver Broncos
|
10
|
Nov. 10
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Buffalo Bills
|
11
|
Nov. 14
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Miami Dolphins
|
13
|
Dec. 1
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
4:05 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
1:00 pm
|
CBS
|
@ Cincinnati Bengals
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Baker Mayfield
- RB: Nick Chubb
- WR: Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR: Jarvis Landry
- TE: David Njoku
- DE: Myles Garrett
- DT: Sheldon Richardson
- CB: Greedy Williams
BROWNS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 2, Pick 46: Greedy Williams, CB
- Round 3, Pick 80: Slone Takitaki, LB
- Round 3, Pick 119: Sheldrick Redwine, S
- Round 5, Pick 155: Mack Wilson, LB
- Round 5, Pick 170: Austin Seibert, K
- Round 6, Pick 189: Drew Forbes, T
- Round 7, Pick 221: Donnie Lewis Jr., CB
