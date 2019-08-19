Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The national nightmare ended days before the Dallas Cowboys started their season. Ezekiel Elliott re-signed with the team and became the highest-paid running back.

Dallas could now move into Week 1 after a summer of wondering how long Elliott’s holdout would last and who would blink first in contract negotiations. Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million deal making him the richest running back in football and putting the Cowboys into the Super Bowl conversation.

Dak Prescott will be under center for Dallas as they look to repeat as division champions. Prescott also gets a full season of Amari Cooper – who the team acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the middle of last season. And Randall Cobb also re-joined the team.

Jason Witten returned from retirement and will look to be another threat as he dons the star on his helmet once again.

Defensively, the Cowboys were among the top teams allowing the fewest yards per game and fewest total points. DeMarcus Lawrence received a huge contract extension from the Cowboys and is looking to perform once again following surgery to repair his torn labrum.

Dallas is poised to be one of the top teams in the NFL.

Read below for more about the Cowboys heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:25 pm

FOX

New York Giants

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Washington Redskins

3

Sept. 22

1:00 pm

FOX

Miami Dolphins

4

Sept. 29

8:20 pm

NBC

@ New Orleans Saints

5

Oct. 6

4:25 pm

FOX

Green Bay Packers

6

Oct. 13

4:25 pm

CBS

@ New York Jets

7

Oct. 20

8:20 pm

NBC

Philadelphia Eagles

Bye

9

Nov. 4

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ New York Giants

10

Nov. 10

8:20 pm

NBC

Minnesota Vikings

11

Nov. 17

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Detroit Lions

12

Nov. 24

4:25 pm

FOX

@ New England Patriots

13

Nov. 28

4:30 pm

CBS

Buffalo Bills

14

Dec. 5

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

@ Chicago Bears

15

Dec. 15

4:25 pm

FOX

Los Angeles Rams

16

Dec. 22

4:25 pm

FOX

@ Philadelphia Eagles

17

Dec. 29

1:00 pm

FOX

Washington Redskins

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with teammates on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

  • QB: Dak Prescott
  • RB: Ezekiel Elliott
  • RB: Tony Pollard
  • WR: Amari Cooper
  • DE: Robert Quinn
  • LB: DeMarcus Lawrence
  • LB: Leighton Vander Esch

COWBOYS DRAFT PICKS

Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup (13) and Tony Pollard (36) celebrate a touchdown catch by Gallup in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

  • Round 2, Pick 58: Trysten Hill, DT
  • Round 3, Pick 90: Connor McGovern, G
  • Round 4, Pick 128: Tony Pollard, RB
  • Round 5, Pick 158: Mike Jackson Sr., CB
  • Round 5, Pick 165: Joe Jackson, DE
  • Round 6, Pick 213: Donovan Wilson, S
  • Round 7, Pick 218: Mike Weber Jr., RB
  • Round 7, Pick 241: Jalen Jenks, DE

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.