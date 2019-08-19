Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The national nightmare ended days before the Dallas Cowboys started their season. Ezekiel Elliott re-signed with the team and became the highest-paid running back.

Dallas could now move into Week 1 after a summer of wondering how long Elliott’s holdout would last and who would blink first in contract negotiations. Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million deal making him the richest running back in football and putting the Cowboys into the Super Bowl conversation.

Dak Prescott will be under center for Dallas as they look to repeat as division champions. Prescott also gets a full season of Amari Cooper – who the team acquired from the Oakland Raiders in the middle of last season. And Randall Cobb also re-joined the team.

Jason Witten returned from retirement and will look to be another threat as he dons the star on his helmet once again.

Defensively, the Cowboys were among the top teams allowing the fewest yards per game and fewest total points. DeMarcus Lawrence received a huge contract extension from the Cowboys and is looking to perform once again following surgery to repair his torn labrum.

Dallas is poised to be one of the top teams in the NFL.

Read below for more about the Cowboys heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:25 pm FOX New York Giants 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Washington Redskins 3 Sept. 22 1:00 pm FOX Miami Dolphins 4 Sept. 29 8:20 pm NBC @ New Orleans Saints 5 Oct. 6 4:25 pm FOX Green Bay Packers 6 Oct. 13 4:25 pm CBS @ New York Jets 7 Oct. 20 8:20 pm NBC Philadelphia Eagles 8 Bye 9 Nov. 4 8:15 pm ESPN @ New York Giants 10 Nov. 10 8:20 pm NBC Minnesota Vikings 11 Nov. 17 1:00 pm FOX @ Detroit Lions 12 Nov. 24 4:25 pm FOX @ New England Patriots 13 Nov. 28 4:30 pm CBS Buffalo Bills 14 Dec. 5 8:20 pm FOX/NFL @ Chicago Bears 15 Dec. 15 4:25 pm FOX Los Angeles Rams 16 Dec. 22 4:25 pm FOX @ Philadelphia Eagles 17 Dec. 29 1:00 pm FOX Washington Redskins

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

RB: Tony Pollard

WR: Amari Cooper

DE: Robert Quinn

LB: DeMarcus Lawrence

LB: Leighton Vander Esch

COWBOYS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 58: Trysten Hill, DT

Round 3, Pick 90: Connor McGovern, G

Round 4, Pick 128: Tony Pollard, RB

Round 5, Pick 158: Mike Jackson Sr., CB

Round 5, Pick 165: Joe Jackson, DE

Round 6, Pick 213: Donovan Wilson, S

Round 7, Pick 218: Mike Weber Jr., RB

Round 7, Pick 241: Jalen Jenks, DE

