Seattle Seahawks 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

The Seattle Seahawks have a solid team and should be one of the favorites to get back to the playoffs as they battle the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC West division title.

The two biggest moves Seattle made to try and get a division crown was upgrading the defense. First, the team signed Ziggy Ansah – who had four sacks in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 12 sacks in 14 games in 2017. The second big move came about a week before the start of the season when the team traded for Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans.

Seattle’s two moves give them one of the best defenses in the league.

On offense, quarterback Russell Wilson will have to deal with the retirement of Doug Baldwin. Tyler Lockett becomes the team’s No. 1 receiver and on the other side, the team will have a rookie in D.K. Metcalf to throw to.

Seattle might have taken a hit offensively, so it will be interesting to see how Wilson – who signed a major contract extension in the offseason – handles a new receiving core.

Read below for more about the Seahawks heading into the 2019 season.

--

2019 SCHEDULE

Week Date Time (ET) Channel Opponent 1 Sept. 8 4:05 pm CBS Cincinnati Bengals 2 Sept. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Pittsburgh Steelers 3 Sept. 22 4:25 pm CBS New Orleans Saints 4 Sept. 29 4:05 pm FOX @ Arizona Cardinals 5 Oct. 3 8:20 pm FOX/NFL Los Angeles Rams 6 Oct. 13 1:00 pm FOX @ Cleveland Browns 7 Oct. 20 4:25 pm FOX Baltimore Ravens 8 Oct. 27 1:00 pm FOX @ Atlanta Falcons 9 Nov. 3 4:05 pm FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 Nov. 11 8:15 pm ESPN @ San Francisco 49ers 11 Bye 12 Nov. 24 8:20 pm NBC @ Philadelphia Eagles 13 Dec. 2 8:15 pm ESPN Minnesota Vikings 14 Dec. 8 8:20 pm NBC @ Los Angeles Rams 15 Dec. 15 1:00 pm FOX @ Carolina Panthers 16 Dec. 22 4:25 pm FOX Arizona Cardinals 17 Dec. 29 4:25 pm FOX San Francisco 49ers

--

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB: Russell Wilson

WR: Tyler Lockett

WR: D.K. Metcalf

DE: Ziggy Ansah

DE: Jadeveon Clowney

LB: Bobby Wagner

CB: Shaquill Griffin

CB: Tre Flowers

--

SEAHAWKS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, Pick 29: L.J. Collier, DE

Round 2, Pick 47: Marquise Blair, S

Round 2, Pick 64: D.K. Metcalf, WR

Round 3, Pick 88: Cody Barton, LB

Round 4, Pick 120: Gary Jennings, WR

Round 4, Pick 124: Phil Haynes, G

Round 4, Pick 132: Ugo Amadi, S

Round 5, Pick 142: Ben Burr-Kirven, LB

Round 6, Pick 204: Travis Homer, RB

Round 6, Pick 209: Demarcus Christmas, DT

Round 7, Pick 236: John Ursua, WR

--

