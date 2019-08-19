Expand / Collapse search
2019 NFL Season Outlook
Seattle Seahawks 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Seattle Seahawks have a solid team and should be one of the favorites to get back to the playoffs as they battle the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC West division title.

The two biggest moves Seattle made to try and get a division crown was upgrading the defense. First, the team signed Ziggy Ansah – who had four sacks in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 12 sacks in 14 games in 2017. The second big move came about a week before the start of the season when the team traded for Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans.

Seattle’s two moves give them one of the best defenses in the league.

On offense, quarterback Russell Wilson will have to deal with the retirement of Doug Baldwin. Tyler Lockett becomes the team’s No. 1 receiver and on the other side, the team will have a rookie in D.K. Metcalf to throw to.

Seattle might have taken a hit offensively, so it will be interesting to see how Wilson – who signed a major contract extension in the offseason – handles a new receiving core.

Read below for more about the Seahawks heading into the 2019 season.

2019 SCHEDULE

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, greets Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn after an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Channel

Opponent

1

Sept. 8

4:05 pm

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

2

Sept. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

3

Sept. 22

4:25 pm

CBS

New Orleans Saints

4

Sept. 29

4:05 pm

FOX

@ Arizona Cardinals

5

Oct. 3

8:20 pm

FOX/NFL

Los Angeles Rams

6

Oct. 13

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Cleveland Browns

7

Oct. 20

4:25 pm

FOX

Baltimore Ravens

8

Oct. 27

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Atlanta Falcons

9

Nov. 3

4:05 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10

Nov. 11

8:15 pm

ESPN

@ San Francisco 49ers

11

 

 

 

Bye

12

Nov. 24

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Philadelphia Eagles

13

Dec. 2

8:15 pm

ESPN

Minnesota Vikings

14

Dec. 8

8:20 pm

NBC

@ Los Angeles Rams

15

Dec. 15

1:00 pm

FOX

@ Carolina Panthers

16

Dec. 22

4:25 pm

FOX

Arizona Cardinals

17

Dec. 29

4:25 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kneels on the field as he stretches before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

  • QB: Russell Wilson
  • WR: Tyler Lockett
  • WR: D.K. Metcalf
  • DE: Ziggy Ansah
  • DE: Jadeveon Clowney
  • LB: Bobby Wagner
  • CB: Shaquill Griffin
  • CB: Tre Flowers

SEAHAWKS DRAFT PICKS

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King, right, breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Gary Jennings during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

  • Round 1, Pick 29: L.J. Collier, DE
  • Round 2, Pick 47: Marquise Blair, S
  • Round 2, Pick 64: D.K. Metcalf, WR
  • Round 3, Pick 88: Cody Barton, LB
  • Round 4, Pick 120: Gary Jennings, WR
  • Round 4, Pick 124: Phil Haynes, G
  • Round 4, Pick 132: Ugo Amadi, S
  • Round 5, Pick 142: Ben Burr-Kirven, LB
  • Round 6, Pick 204: Travis Homer, RB
  • Round 6, Pick 209: Demarcus Christmas, DT
  • Round 7, Pick 236: John Ursua, WR

