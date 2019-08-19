Seattle Seahawks 2019 NFL outlook: Schedule, players to watch & more
The Seattle Seahawks have a solid team and should be one of the favorites to get back to the playoffs as they battle the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC West division title.
The two biggest moves Seattle made to try and get a division crown was upgrading the defense. First, the team signed Ziggy Ansah – who had four sacks in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 12 sacks in 14 games in 2017. The second big move came about a week before the start of the season when the team traded for Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans.
Seattle’s two moves give them one of the best defenses in the league.
On offense, quarterback Russell Wilson will have to deal with the retirement of Doug Baldwin. Tyler Lockett becomes the team’s No. 1 receiver and on the other side, the team will have a rookie in D.K. Metcalf to throw to.
Seattle might have taken a hit offensively, so it will be interesting to see how Wilson – who signed a major contract extension in the offseason – handles a new receiving core.
Read below for more about the Seahawks heading into the 2019 season.
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Week
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Channel
|
Opponent
|
1
|
Sept. 8
|
4:05 pm
|
CBS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
2
|
Sept. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|
3
|
Sept. 22
|
4:25 pm
|
CBS
|
New Orleans Saints
|
4
|
Sept. 29
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
|
5
|
Oct. 3
|
8:20 pm
|
FOX/NFL
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
6
|
Oct. 13
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Cleveland Browns
|
7
|
Oct. 20
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
8
|
Oct. 27
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
|
9
|
Nov. 3
|
4:05 pm
|
FOX
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
10
|
Nov. 11
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
|
11
|
|
|
|
Bye
|
12
|
Nov. 24
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
|
13
|
Dec. 2
|
8:15 pm
|
ESPN
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
14
|
Dec. 8
|
8:20 pm
|
NBC
|
@ Los Angeles Rams
|
15
|
Dec. 15
|
1:00 pm
|
FOX
|
@ Carolina Panthers
|
16
|
Dec. 22
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
17
|
Dec. 29
|
4:25 pm
|
FOX
|
San Francisco 49ers
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- QB: Russell Wilson
- WR: Tyler Lockett
- WR: D.K. Metcalf
- DE: Ziggy Ansah
- DE: Jadeveon Clowney
- LB: Bobby Wagner
- CB: Shaquill Griffin
- CB: Tre Flowers
SEAHAWKS DRAFT PICKS
- Round 1, Pick 29: L.J. Collier, DE
- Round 2, Pick 47: Marquise Blair, S
- Round 2, Pick 64: D.K. Metcalf, WR
- Round 3, Pick 88: Cody Barton, LB
- Round 4, Pick 120: Gary Jennings, WR
- Round 4, Pick 124: Phil Haynes, G
- Round 4, Pick 132: Ugo Amadi, S
- Round 5, Pick 142: Ben Burr-Kirven, LB
- Round 6, Pick 204: Travis Homer, RB
- Round 6, Pick 209: Demarcus Christmas, DT
- Round 7, Pick 236: John Ursua, WR
